Bulgaria Set for Calmer, Warmer Tuesday with Clouds Receding from the West

Cloud cover is expected to ease on Tuesday, with the first clearings appearing from the west, according to the NIMH outlook for November 25. The day will remain dry throughout the country. In the eastern regions, a light southerly breeze will develop, while minimum temperatures will generally range from 0 to 5 degrees. Along the Black Sea coast, they will be noticeably higher, between 8 and 11 degrees. Parts of Southwestern and Eastern Bulgaria will see patches of mid and high clouds.

In the remaining areas, clouds will briefly give way to sunshine. The southern wind will pick up in strength, although conditions will stay nearly calm across the Danube Plain and the western parts of the Upper Thracian Lowland. Daytime temperatures will mostly sit between 10 and 15 degrees, with Sofia expected to reach around 12 degrees. Later on Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, clouds will begin to thicken again from the west-southwest.

Mountain areas will experience alternating cloudiness and a strong southwest wind. Temperatures will rise, reaching about 9 degrees at 1200 meters and roughly 2 degrees at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, the forecast calls for intermittent mid and high clouds and a moderate breeze from the south. Maximum temperatures will fall between 15 and 18 degrees. Sea water temperatures will hold at 15 to 16 degrees, while wave height will gradually increase to between 2 and 3 points.