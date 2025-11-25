Municipality Conducts Large-Scale Cleanup and Sanitation in Elenite Following October 3 Flooding

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 24, 2025, Monday // 15:32
The municipality of Nessebar has carried out extensive disinfection in the Elenite resort area, which was heavily affected by the flooding on October 3. The local administration explained that the operation covered municipal spaces cleared earlier by teams from the municipal company BKSO, including sidewalks and streets. All procedures were carried out under strict safety measures.

According to the municipality, the disinfection used specialized professional equipment intended for large-scale interventions. The agents applied were selected to match the specific conditions of the terrain and comply with all safety requirements. The aim was to ensure effective treatment of areas contaminated by the disaster.

Residents of Elenite had voiced concerns following the flood, pointing to the large amounts of mud, accumulated waste and uncleaned sections that remained after the waters receded. Many feared that, if left untreated, these conditions could lead to the spread of infections and pose a risk to public health.

In response, Nessebar Municipality underlined that routine disinsection, deratization and disinfection activities will continue across all settlements. Authorities also stated that additional emergency treatments will be carried out whenever circumstances require it, ensuring ongoing monitoring and prevention across the affected region.

Tags: disinfection, Elenite, Bulgaria

