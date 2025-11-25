Bulgaria Reaffirms Backing for Ukraine, Citing Threats to Regional Security

Bulgaria reiterated its unwavering backing for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and durable peace, one that preserves the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and rests entirely on compliance with international law. This position was outlined by Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev during the opening session of the 66th General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, held in Sofia.

Georgiev underlined that Bulgaria welcomes the ongoing diplomatic efforts of the United States and President Donald Trump, whose initiatives are aimed at achieving a ceasefire and laying the groundwork for a fair and lasting settlement in Ukraine. He stressed that Bulgaria remains fully committed to enhancing security, stability and cooperation across the broader Black Sea region, considering these efforts essential to the area’s long-term resilience.

He noted that, in a period marked by rising regional challenges, strengthened economic ties among Black Sea partners are key to fostering sustainable development, good neighborly relations, competitiveness and shared values. According to Georgiev, these goals have become significantly harder to pursue because of Russia’s continued military actions in Ukraine, which Bulgaria unequivocally condemns. The consequences of the war, he said, have made it impossible for member states to reach agreement on a number of issues that are vital for the organization’s effective work.

Georgiev described the organization as operating amid a complex global environment, with countries in the region, including Bulgaria, positioned at the crossroads of two continents, facing conflicts that directly affect the wider security architecture. He expressed confidence that platforms such as the current assembly can promote better understanding among member states and support collective efforts toward economic progress and stability.

