Bulgaria's Vice President Criticizes 2026 Budget: New 10 Billion Debt Sparks Concern

Politics | November 24, 2025, Monday // 14:02
Vice President Iliana Yotova has voiced sharp criticism of the draft budget for 2026, emphasizing that no one appears satisfied with it. She also addressed comments by BSP-United Left MP Atanas Atanasov suggesting she could be a candidate in the next presidential elections, noting that it is too early to respond and expressing gratitude for the recognition, but declining to elaborate on the matter at this stage.

Yotova specifically criticized the procedural approach to adopting the budget, highlighting the extremely short deadlines between its first and second readings. She also pointed to the lack of transparency and discussion from the ruling party regarding the state’s planned new debt, which she described as a major concern. According to the Vice President, the government intends to add BGN 10 billion (around EUR 5.1 billion) in debt, a move that has already stirred public discontent.

In her assessment, the budget appears designed to serve electoral interests rather than implement meaningful reforms. “This is a budget that should provide elections for some without reforms, without any vision for economic development. Social measures cannot stand alone; without production and a functioning economy, the treasury cannot simply be emptied,Yotova said.

She also stressed that despite official claims presenting the budget as the best possible, protests and public dissatisfaction indicate widespread disagreement. The Vice President called attention to the combination of rushed procedures, lack of reform, and significant new borrowing, framing it as a plan that prioritizes short-term political gain over long-term economic and social stability.

