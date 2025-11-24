Tragedy in Plovdiv: Former Soldier Kills Wife and Grandson Before Suicide

Bulgarian authorities are investigating a tragic incident in the Plovdiv village of Popovitsa involving a double murder followed by suicide. According to BNT, an 83-year-old former soldier shot his 22-year-old grandson and his wife before taking his own life. The motive behind the killings remains unknown, and investigators continue to gather details about the case.

The serious crime occurred on Friday evening, as confirmed by Mayor Veska Mircheva to NOVA. Law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office have withheld additional information, though updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

Initial reports indicate that the elderly man first shot his sick wife while she was in bed and then targeted his grandson. Later, he committed suicide. The tragedy came to light when the family’s daughter, unable to reach her parents by phone, visited the house and discovered the bodies. Neighbors reportedly did not hear any gunshots.

An on-site inspection is underway, and authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the double murder and suicide. The Ministry of Interior stated that the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv.

This incident echoes a similar case from May, when a 91-year-old former prison guard shot his 69-year-old son-in-law near Pomorie before attempting suicide. In that case, tensions arose following the funeral of the assailant’s daughter, which ultimately led to a deadly confrontation.

Both cases highlight a pattern of family-related shootings in Bulgaria, often involving elderly perpetrators with military or security backgrounds, leaving authorities and local communities grappling with the underlying causes and consequences.