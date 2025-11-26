Bulgarian FM Demands Constitutional Guarantees for Bulgarians Before North Macedonia’s EU Accession

November 25, 2025, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian FM Demands Constitutional Guarantees for Bulgarians Before North Macedonia’s EU Accession

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev stressed that North Macedonia must include Bulgarians in its constitution as an ethnic community, reaffirming Sofia’s longstanding position ahead of Skopje’s EU accession talks.

I have had multiple discussions with North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Timčo Mucunski, who is fully aware of our stance. His task is to persuade his government to respect the 2022 consensus,Georgiev told BNT, as reported by BGNES.

He recalled that in May, the Bulgarian parliament passed a resolution with 209 votes, binding the government to adhere strictly to the 2022 agreement and refusing any deviations. Georgiev noted that so far, Skopje has not provided a positive response to this requirement, highlighting that full recognition of Bulgarians in the North Macedonian constitution remains a key condition for Bulgaria’s support of EU accession negotiations.

