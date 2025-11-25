GERB: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Membership Won’t Mean Bailing Out Others

Politics | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: GERB: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Membership Won’t Mean Bailing Out Others

Former European Investment Bank vice-president Lilyana Pavlova (from the ruling party GERB) has assured Bulgarians that joining the eurozone will not obligate the country to cover the debts of other struggling member states. Speaking to Bulgarian National Radio, Pavlova stressed that eurozone participation involves contributions proportional to GDP, with funds managed through the European Stability Mechanism, ensuring that support in times of crisis does not endanger the economies of member states.

Pavlova highlighted that the euro acts as a safeguard, providing security for citizens’ savings. She added that adopting the common currency will reduce costs for businesses by eliminating expenses associated with currency exchange.

On Bulgaria’s role within the eurozone, Pavlova emphasized that the country will have an equal voice in debates and decision-making, standing on the same footing as Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. She noted that eurozone membership gives access to critical mechanisms like the European Stability Mechanism, which can offer financial assistance during economic challenges.

Addressing concerns over inflation, Pavlova clarified that price fluctuations are driven by market forces rather than the choice of currency, underlining that the transition to the euro itself will not directly cause higher inflation.

By joining the euro, Bulgaria would benefit from stronger economic integration, a stable currency, and full participation in the mechanisms that protect the financial stability of the bloc, according to GERB.

