Israeli Strike on Beirut Apartment Block Claims Life of Hezbollah’s Second-in-Command

World | November 24, 2025, Monday // 10:42
Bulgaria: Israeli Strike on Beirut Apartment Block Claims Life of Hezbollah’s Second-in-Command

An Israeli airstrike on Beirut targeted Haytham Ali Tabatabai, the senior Hezbollah commander widely regarded as the group’s number two, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed. Tabatabai, considered Hezbollah’s de facto chief of staff after Secretary General Naim Qassem, was reported killed by the strike, which hit an apartment block in the southern Beirut district of Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold. At least five people died in the attack, and 28 others were wounded, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

Hezbollah confirmed Tabatabai’s death, describing him as “the great commander” and condemning the strike as a “treacherous Israeli attack” in Haret Hreik. The group noted he was their most senior commander killed since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024, which was intended to halt over a year of hostilities and required Hezbollah to withdraw its armed forces from southern Lebanon under UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Senior Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati warned that Israel had crossed a “red line” and that the group’s leadership was weighing possible responses. He added that the attack could trigger a wider escalation of assaults across Lebanon.

Born in 1968 in Beirut to a Lebanese mother and an Iranian father, Tabatabai joined Hezbollah at the age of 12 and previously commanded the group’s special forces in Syria and Yemen. The U.S. had previously offered a million reward for information on him. Israel has increased its strikes on Hezbollah amid the group’s attempts to regroup and rebuild.

The Israeli strike fired two missiles at the apartment building on al-Arid Street, causing extensive damage to surrounding vehicles and structures, as reported by Lebanon’s National News Agency. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack, urging the international community to intervene decisively to halt the strikes.

This incident follows the Israeli assassination of long-time Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in southern Beirut just over a year ago, signaling a continuing cycle of targeted strikes against the group’s top leadership.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, Beirut, Hezbollah

Related Articles:

Bulgaria and Lebanon to Launch Regular Sofia-Beirut Flights

Bulgaria and Lebanon have agreed to establish a regular air route connecting Sofia and Beirut

Business » Tourism | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Names of 5 Million Holocaust Victims Identified after Decades of Effort

Israel's Holocaust remembrance centre, Yad Vashem, has identified the names of five million Jews who were killed by the Nazis during World War II

World | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 10:25

Remains of Bulgarian-Israeli Hostage Sahar Baruch Identified Two Years After Hamas Attack

The remains of Bulgarian-Israeli hostage Sahar Baruch have been formally identified through forensic testing after being returned from Gaza to Israel

World | October 31, 2025, Friday // 14:23

Ceasefire in Jeopardy as Israel Launches New Strikes on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch immediate and “powerful strikes” on Gaza, following reports that Hamas had opened fire on Israeli forces in the south of the enclave

World | October 29, 2025, Wednesday // 08:41

Trump and Vance Pressure Hamas to Comply While US Reinforces Peace Efforts in Gaza

United States Vice President JD Vance expressed cautious optimism on Tuesday that the fragile ceasefire in Gaza is likely to hold

World | October 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:35

All Living Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas

Hamas has completed the release of all living Israeli hostages, following the handover of a second group of 13 individuals to the Red Cross

World | October 13, 2025, Monday // 11:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

'Now There Are Two Dodiks' - Snap Election in Republika Srpska Secures Power for the Nationalists

Bosnian Serb voters have chosen Sinisa Karan, an ally of banned leader Milorad Dodik

World » Southeast Europe | November 24, 2025, Monday // 11:15

Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: 300 Abducted, 50 Escaped

At least 50 of the more than 300 students abducted from a Catholic school in Nigeria have managed to escape

World | November 24, 2025, Monday // 10:19

Washington Reports Momentum in Geneva Talks as Europe Unveils Alternative Ukraine Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump is said to be satisfied with the direction of the Geneva negotiations, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio reporting on November 23 that the American delegation has briefed the president

World » Ukraine | November 24, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Trump Warns Zelensky: Accept the Plan or Fight On Alone

US President Donald Trump has warned that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejects Washington’s proposed peace blueprint, Kyiv will be left to continue the fighting

World » Ukraine | November 22, 2025, Saturday // 09:46

Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Peace Plan, Urges National Unity Amid Dire Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on citizens, lawmakers, and government officials to put aside internal disputes and political maneuvering

World » Ukraine | November 21, 2025, Friday // 18:04

EU Prosecutors Uncover Signs of Organized Scheme in Bulgarian Farm Subsidy Case

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a probe in Bulgaria into suspected misuse of EU agricultural subsidies

World » EU | November 21, 2025, Friday // 16:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria