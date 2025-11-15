Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: 300 Abducted, 50 Escaped

World | Author: ANI |November 24, 2025, Monday // 10:19
Bulgaria: Mass Kidnapping in Nigeria: 300 Abducted, 50 Escaped

At least 50 of the more than 300 students abducted from a Catholic school in Nigeria have managed to escape, Al Jazeera reported, citing a Christian group’s statement following the incident.

Armed men stormed Saint Mary's Catholic School in Niger State on Friday, abducting 303 children and 12 teachers in what has become one of Nigeria's largest mass kidnappings in recent years.

In a statement on Sunday, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said the 50 students escaped from their captors between Friday and Saturday. The organisation confirmed that all of them are now safe and back with their families.

“As much as we receive the return of these 50 children that escaped with some sigh of relief, I urge you all to continue in your prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims,” CAN's chairman in Niger State, Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, said in the statement.

Friday's abduction occurred just four days after another attack on a secondary school in neighbouring Kebbi State's Maga town, about 170km (106 miles) away. In that incident, gunmen kidnapped 25 schoolgirls and killed the school's vice-principal, according to Al Jazeera.

Authorities say at least one of those girls has since escaped and returned home safely, but 24 remain missing.

The identities of the attackers in both cases remain unknown, and no group has claimed responsibility so far.

Regional authorities and security agencies have launched search-and-rescue operations in surrounding forests and along escape routes, with police, military, and even local hunters deployed to help, according to Al Jazeera.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) described the abduction of children and educators as a “brutal and grave violation of children's rights” and called for their safe and immediate release.

United States President Donald Trump warned that Washington could take military action against Nigeria, claiming the country’s Christians are being deliberately targeted and killed. His remarks have drawn support from several voices in right-wing and evangelical Christian circles in the US.

In a social media post on Friday, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said he met Nigeria's National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and his team a day earlier. He stated that their talks focused on what he described as “the horrific violence against Christians in their country.”

Source: ANI

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nigeria, abducted, students

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Students to Experience EU Institutions in Brussels Through Youth Academy

In April 2026, Bulgarian high school students will have the opportunity to spend a week in Brussels as part of the From Idea to Law - Youth Academy program

Society » Education | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 11:16

Bulgarian Students Raised Funds for Victims of Kocani Tragedy

Students from the "Tsar Simeon the Great" school in the village of Ivanyane, near Sofia, extended a heartfelt gesture by raising funds to help five young people seriously injured in the recent tragedy in Kocani, North Macedonia

Society | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 13:01

Coastal Resorts in Bulgaria Offer Up to 6,000 Leva for Student Labor This Summer

Bulgarian businesses are actively recruiting students to fill seasonal positions for the upcoming summer, offering earnings ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 leva

Business » Tourism | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

New Rule: Medical Students Must Work in Bulgaria After Graduation

In a bid to address the outflow of medical professionals, the Bulgarian government has announced that medical students will be required to work in Bulgaria after completing their studies

Society » Health | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 11:44

More British Students Choose Bulgaria for Medical Studies Amid UK Shortage

An increasing number of British students are choosing to study medicine in Bulgaria as competition for places at UK universities

Society » Education | February 21, 2025, Friday // 08:10

Serbian Protests Intensify as Students Demand Accountability for Novi Sad Tragedy

Students in Belgrade have staged a 24-hour blockade at a road junction in the "Autokomanda" neighborhood, part of the international E-75 route

World » Southeast Europe | January 27, 2025, Monday // 16:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

'Now There Are Two Dodiks' - Snap Election in Republika Srpska Secures Power for the Nationalists

Bosnian Serb voters have chosen Sinisa Karan, an ally of banned leader Milorad Dodik

World » Southeast Europe | November 24, 2025, Monday // 11:15

Israeli Strike on Beirut Apartment Block Claims Life of Hezbollah’s Second-in-Command

An Israeli airstrike on Beirut targeted Haytham Ali Tabatabai, the senior Hezbollah commander widely regarded as the group’s number two

World | November 24, 2025, Monday // 10:42

Washington Reports Momentum in Geneva Talks as Europe Unveils Alternative Ukraine Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump is said to be satisfied with the direction of the Geneva negotiations, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio reporting on November 23 that the American delegation has briefed the president

World » Ukraine | November 24, 2025, Monday // 10:00

Trump Warns Zelensky: Accept the Plan or Fight On Alone

US President Donald Trump has warned that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejects Washington’s proposed peace blueprint, Kyiv will be left to continue the fighting

World » Ukraine | November 22, 2025, Saturday // 09:46

Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Peace Plan, Urges National Unity Amid Dire Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on citizens, lawmakers, and government officials to put aside internal disputes and political maneuvering

World » Ukraine | November 21, 2025, Friday // 18:04

EU Prosecutors Uncover Signs of Organized Scheme in Bulgarian Farm Subsidy Case

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a probe in Bulgaria into suspected misuse of EU agricultural subsidies

World » EU | November 21, 2025, Friday // 16:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria