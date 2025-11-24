Washington Reports Momentum in Geneva Talks as Europe Unveils Alternative Ukraine Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump is said to be satisfied with the direction of the Geneva negotiations, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio reporting on November 23 that the American delegation has briefed the president on what they view as meaningful progress. Speaking to journalists in Switzerland, Rubio noted that Trump reacted positively to the updates and stressed that any final settlement must ensure Ukraine’s long-term security and prevent future attacks.

Earlier the same day, Trump publicly criticized both Kyiv and European governments over their handling of the peace process, complaining that Ukraine had shown “zero gratitude” for Washington’s mediation efforts while European states continued to purchase Russian oil. Rubio later emphasized that the U.S.-backed plan remains flexible, describing it as a document that is still being shaped and adjusted during the talks.

Trump has already acknowledged that the initial proposal is not Washington’s final offer, after concerns emerged that Ukraine was being pressured into accepting terms perceived as unfavorable. Rubio added that the original deadline of November 27 might be extended, saying negotiators are focused on reaching a consensus as quickly as possible because “people are going to die” if the process drags on. Trump had previously suggested that Kyiv make its decision by Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which falls on November 27 this year.

As discussions continued in Geneva, European capitals put forward their own counterproposal to the original 28-point U.S. plan, which had faced criticism for leaning too heavily toward Moscow. In a joint statement on November 23, the U.S. and Ukraine described the first round of consultations as constructive and said the pace of progress was encouraging. The announcement underscored that any ceasefire arrangement must fully protect Ukraine’s sovereignty. It also noted that Kyiv expressed appreciation for U.S. support and for President Trump personally, while both sides committed to continuing detailed work on new joint proposals.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking later in the evening, said the country’s delegation made clear the importance of sustained engagement with Washington. He added that there were signs that Trump’s team was taking Ukrainian positions into account and welcomed what he called renewed momentum in diplomacy.

According to information reported by Reuters, Europe’s counterproposal differs in several respects from the original U.S. draft. It foresees a larger Ukrainian armed force in peacetime, capped at 800,000 service members instead of 600,000. It also reiterates that Ukraine’s NATO accession depends on consensus among alliance members, which currently does not exist, while barring NATO from permanently stationing its troops in Ukraine during peacetime.

Notably, the counterproposal removes the earlier requirement that Kyiv recognize Russia’s control over occupied Ukrainian territories. It also calls for the release of all civilian captives and abducted children. Other elements retained from earlier drafts include allowing Russia to return to the G8 format and placing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under international oversight, with electricity production shared between Ukraine and Russia under that arrangement.