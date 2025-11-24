Bulgaria: 'People Feel Misled - And the Cost Will Hit Every Household'

Society | November 24, 2025, Monday // 09:13
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 'People Feel Misled - And the Cost Will Hit Every Household'

Vasil Velev, chairman of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria, said on Nova TV that many people now feel misled, as they had been assured that neither taxes nor social security contributions would increase. Instead, he argued, households are facing higher costs. According to him, Bulgaria is accumulating new debt at a rate of about 60 million leva per day, while an average working family will effectively lose around 100 leva per month because of rising contribution rates. Velev added that families will incur additional debt despite already paying more into the system.

He said employers had offered an alternative approach that would avoid raising contribution rates, doubling the dividend tax or imposing additional burdens linked to pensions. The proposal included a 5 percent salary increase and adjusting administrative costs to match inflation. Velev insisted that such a plan could still be implemented and that it would avoid further pressure on workers.

Velev warned that discontent over Budget 2026 is widespread across companies and employer groups at local, branch and national levels. In his view, the draft budget is seen as deeply unfair and detrimental to roughly two million people employed in the real economy. He added that unless national employer organisations take the lead in responding to this dissatisfaction, they risk becoming irrelevant.

Concerns were echoed by Dobrin Ivanov, the Association’s executive director, who told bTV that he does not expect major revisions to Budget 2026 between the first and second readings. He stressed that spending continues to grow faster than revenue and that several long-delayed reforms need to be addressed to prevent further imbalance.

Lyuboslav Kostov from the Confederation of Bulgarian Industrialists and Trade Unions said that workers from what he called “chronically underfunded institutions” plan to protest. He noted that the new budget offers clear benefits for certain groups, including a 12 percent increase for employees in the police and judicial system, but argued that structural inefficiencies remain. As an example, he pointed to advisory bodies that operate with minimal public visibility but still maintain full-time staff, such as the Council for Promoting Agricultural Cooperation with China, which he said has five positions funded for years without tangible public benefit.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, budget, cost, prices

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Set for Calmer, Warmer Tuesday with Clouds Receding from the West

|

Bulgaria Ready to Support Peace Efforts in Ukraine, PM Says

|

Bulgaria: Public Sector Workers Stage Nationwide Protests Demanding Higher Wages

|

Municipality Conducts Large-Scale Cleanup and Sanitation in Elenite Following October 3 Flooding

|

Bulgaria Reaffirms Backing for Ukraine, Citing Threats to Regional Security

|

Bulgaria Sets New Business Trip Allowances Ahead of Euro Adoption

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria Set for Calmer, Warmer Tuesday with Clouds Receding from the West

Cloud cover is expected to ease on Tuesday, with the first clearings appearing from the west

Society » Environment | November 24, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Municipality Conducts Large-Scale Cleanup and Sanitation in Elenite Following October 3 Flooding

The municipality of Nessebar has carried out extensive disinfection in the Elenite resort area

Society » Environment | November 24, 2025, Monday // 15:32

Cold Start, Clear Skies: Bulgaria Begins the Week with Sunshine

This morning starts off cold across much of the country, but the day will be mostly clear and sunny

Society » Environment | November 24, 2025, Monday // 09:01

Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Warning for Wind as Rain and Snow Sweep the Country

A yellow alert remains in effect across Eastern Bulgaria and areas north of the mountains for strong southerly winds, with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h

Society » Environment | November 21, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Number of Bulgarians with TELC Disability Decisions Surges Sixfold in Five Years

The number of Bulgarians receiving disability decisions from the Territorial Expert Medical Commissions, known as TELC, has increased sixfold over the past five years.

Society » Health | November 21, 2025, Friday // 12:06

New UK Measures Target Foreigners’ Access to Benefits - Bulgarians Among Those Affected

The United Kingdom is set to introduce strict new rules limiting access to welfare benefits and council housing for foreign nationals, targeting over two million people who arrived in the country after 2021

Society | November 21, 2025, Friday // 11:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria