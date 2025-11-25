Cold Start, Clear Skies: Bulgaria Begins the Week with Sunshine

This morning starts off cold across much of the country, but the day will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will gradually weaken, turning light from the south-southwest in the afternoon. Early temperatures will range from minus 2 degrees to 3 degrees, reaching 5 to 6 degrees along the eastern areas, while Sofia will begin at around minus 1 degree. Daytime highs are expected to reach between 10 and 15 degrees, with the capital forecast to reach about 11 degrees.

Conditions along the Black Sea coast will also be predominantly sunny. A light to moderate breeze from the south-southeast is expected. Maximum temperatures will stand between 12 and 16 degrees. Sea water temperatures remain at 15 to 16 degrees, and wave heights are anticipated at 1 to 2 points.

Mountain regions will see clear and sunny weather as well. Winds will be moderate from the west-southwest. At 1200 meters, the maximum temperature will be near 7 degrees, while at 2000 meters it will be closer to minus 2 degrees.

On Tuesday, patches of medium and high clouds will appear, thickening gradually over Western Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures in the western regions will hover around or below zero, while eastern areas may reach 7 to 9 degrees. Daytime temperatures will vary widely, from 7 to 8 degrees in the northwest to around 18 to 19 degrees in the southeast.

Toward midweek, the western part of the country will turn cloudy with expected rainfall. As winds shift from the northwest, a wave of relatively colder air will move in.