Bulgaria Supports Trump’s Peace Plan as Ukraine Faces Pivotal Decision

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (GERB) has publicly aligned Bulgaria with Washington’s latest push to end the war in Ukraine, expressing full support for Donald Trump’s peace initiative. In a statement published on X, he said Bulgaria welcomes the American president’s attempt to secure what he described as a just, durable and sustainable settlement. His message came as the Trump administration pressed Kyiv to respond within roughly a week to a 28-point proposal aimed at halting the full-scale conflict that has lasted nearly four years.

European governments, meanwhile, are divided over the American blueprint. Ukraine, France, Germany and the United Kingdom are already preparing a joint counter-proposal. Leaders from across the continent are expected to debate the US plan on Monday in Luanda, where the EU and the African Union are holding a summit in the Angolan capital.

According to the details released, Trump’s proposal outlines significant security, territorial and political conditions. It requires Ukraine to amend its Constitution to permanently forgo NATO membership, while the Alliance itself would formally commit never to accept Kyiv. NATO would also pledge not to deploy troops in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian armed forces would be capped at a maximum strength of 600,000 personnel.

The document also defines extensive territorial concessions. Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk would be internationally recognized as part of the Russian Federation, including by the United States. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia would remain divided along existing front lines, effectively freezing control. Moscow would withdraw from several other occupied locations outside the five regions, but Ukrainian units would be required to pull back from the parts of Donetsk they currently hold, converting that area into a demilitarized buffer zone acknowledged globally as Russian territory. Russian forces would not enter this zone under the proposed arrangement.

Politically, Kyiv would be expected to organize nationwide elections within 100 days of signing the agreement. The plan also addresses energy and trade matters. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant would resume functioning under IAEA supervision, with power output shared equally between Ukraine and Russia. Moscow would commit not to obstruct Ukraine’s commercial use of the Dnieper River, while both sides would settle terms to guarantee the safe transport of grain through the Black Sea.

GERB leader and former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov also declared his backing for Washington’s efforts. Writing on Facebook, he said the US initiative, and Trump personally, are making a meaningful attempt to establish a fair and lasting peace. He noted that the 28-point plan contains elements of critical importance for any long-term settlement and could serve as a basis for coordinated diplomatic work. Borissov stressed that Bulgaria’s security, as well as that of the EU and the wider region, depends on the final terms of any agreement. He underlined that Bulgaria has remained consistent in its support for Ukraine since the start of the invasion and reiterated that Kyiv alone must determine its own future and political direction.