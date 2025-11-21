Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Peace Plan, Urges National Unity Amid Dire Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on citizens, lawmakers, and government officials to put aside internal disputes and political maneuvering, stressing the urgent need for national unity at a time he described as “one of the most difficult moments in our history.” In a nationwide address on 21 November, Zelensky emphasized that the pressures facing Ukraine are among the heaviest the country has ever endured.

Zelensky has delivered a stark message: Ukraine stands at one of the most difficult crossroads in its history, between dignity and the risk of losing a key partner.



“Either 28 difficult points, or the harshest winter and growing threats,” he said, adding that “life without… pic.twitter.com/urnFFus8TR — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) November 21, 2025

“Our people, citizens, politicians - everyone. We need to pull ourselves together, come to our senses, stop the infighting, and stop the political games. The state must function. The parliament of a country at war must work in unity, and the government of a country at war must work effectively,” Zelensky said, urging all sides to focus on the country’s core interests. He added that Ukrainians must remain clear about who the true enemy is and not be distracted by internal conflicts.

The president spoke on the same day with U.S. Vice President JD Vance as negotiations over a new peace plan intensified. While the conversation reportedly lasted around half an hour, further details were not disclosed. The discussions come after Axios published the full text of a 28-point U.S. “peace plan” overnight on 20–21 November, which included multiple concessions to Russia, placing Ukraine in a difficult position.

Zelensky warned that the country now faces a critical choice: either risk losing its dignity or compromise relations with a key international partner. “This is one of the hardest moments in our history. The pressure on Ukraine is as intense as anything we have faced. Ukraine may be confronted with a very difficult choice: either a loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner. Either a complex 28-point plan or an extremely harsh winter, the harshest, and further risks. A life without freedom, without dignity, without justice, where we are expected to trust the country who has attacked us twice already. An answer will be expected from us,” he said.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will engage calmly and constructively with the United States and other partners. “We are not making loud statements. We will work calmly with America and all our partners. There will be a constructive search for solutions with our key partner. I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will offer alternatives, but we will certainly not give the enemy any grounds to say that Ukraine does not want peace, that Ukraine is derailing the process, or that Ukraine is not ready for diplomacy,” he said, signaling that Kyiv intends to act swiftly while safeguarding its national interests.

Meanwhile, European leaders are reportedly preparing an alternative peace plan with conditions more favorable to Ukraine than those outlined in the U.S. draft. Reuters reported that U.S. officials have warned they could halt arms and intelligence support to Ukraine to secure agreement to the American plan, heightening the stakes for Kyiv as it navigates the negotiations.