Second Month of Growth: Bulgaria Outperforms EU in Construction Output

Business » INDUSTRY | November 24, 2025, Monday // 08:44
Bulgaria: Second Month of Growth: Bulgaria Outperforms EU in Construction Output @Pixabay

Bulgaria’s construction sector continued to expand in September, standing out amid stagnation in the wider European Union, according to Eurostat data cited by the Bulgarian National Radio. The country recorded growth for the second consecutive month, signaling resilience in its building industry despite uneven trends across Europe.

Across the EU, construction activity remained largely flat in September, following a 0.8 percent increase in August. In the euro area, output slightly declined by 0.5 percent after a marginal rise of 0.2 percent the previous month. Among individual countries, Hungary led the gains with a striking 16.3 percent rise, followed by Romania at 7.7 percent and Spain at 5 percent. In contrast, the Czech Republic experienced the steepest drop with a 3.3 percent fall, while France and Spain saw declines of 1.3 and 1.5 percent respectively.

In Bulgaria, construction output rose by 1.3 percent in September compared to August, following a 2.2 percent increase in the previous month. This positions Bulgaria among the top performers in the EU in terms of monthly growth, with only five countries reporting higher increases. On an annual basis, the sector expanded by 9.7 percent in September, after a 6.2 percent growth in August. This marked the twenty-first consecutive month of yearly growth for Bulgaria’s construction industry, highlighting its sustained momentum.

When measured against other EU countries, Bulgaria’s annual growth was outpaced by Slovenia, which saw a 25.7 percent rise, Slovakia at 18.7 percent, Hungary at 15.1 percent, and the Czech Republic at 12.9 percent. Conversely, the most pronounced annual declines occurred in Spain, Austria, and Germany, registering decreases of 4.8, 3.1, and 2.2 percent respectively.

Bulgaria’s continued expansion in construction output signals both domestic resilience and growing investment in the sector, even as much of Europe faces stagnation or contraction. This performance underscores the country’s potential to attract further infrastructure projects and strengthen its position within the EU’s building sector.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, construction, September, EU

Related Articles:

GERB: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Membership Won’t Mean Bailing Out Others

Former European Investment Bank vice-president Lilyana Pavlova (from the ruling party GERB) has assured Bulgarians that joining the eurozone will not obligate the country to cover the debts

Politics | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Set for Calmer, Warmer Tuesday with Clouds Receding from the West

Cloud cover is expected to ease on Tuesday, with the first clearings appearing from the west

Society » Environment | November 24, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Bulgaria Ready to Support Peace Efforts in Ukraine, PM Says

Bulgaria, as both an EU member state and a NATO ally, is prepared to play an active role in supporting initiatives for peace and stability

Politics | November 24, 2025, Monday // 16:40

Bulgaria: Public Sector Workers Stage Nationwide Protests Demanding Higher Wages

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) staged a national protest calling for higher wages across public administration and transport sectors

Politics | November 24, 2025, Monday // 16:37

Municipality Conducts Large-Scale Cleanup and Sanitation in Elenite Following October 3 Flooding

The municipality of Nessebar has carried out extensive disinfection in the Elenite resort area

Society » Environment | November 24, 2025, Monday // 15:32

Bulgaria Reaffirms Backing for Ukraine, Citing Threats to Regional Security

Bulgaria reiterated its unwavering backing for Ukraine’s pursuit of a just and durable peace, one that preserves the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and rests entirely on compliance with international law

Politics » Diplomacy | November 24, 2025, Monday // 15:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Major Bulgarian Tailor to Close After Multi-Million-Euros Losses

BTB-Bulgaria, one of the country’s major tailoring firms, is set to shut down following significant financial losses

Business » Industry | November 24, 2025, Monday // 08:19

Rising Taxes and Energy Costs Set to Drive 2026 Food Price Increases in Bulgaria

Industry groups in Bulgaria are uniting against planned new state fees that the Bulgarian Food Safety and Control Agency (BFSA) intends to implement, warning that these measures will contribute to rising food prices

Business » Industry | November 22, 2025, Saturday // 09:36

How Digital Industries in Bulgaria are Driving Growth

Over the last few years, Bulgaria has quietly turned into one of the most promising digital hubs in Europe.

Business » Industry | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 12:23

New Security Rules Push Major App Stores to Tighten Verification Checks

Major app distributors are revising their verification frameworks after new global security standards came into effect this quarter.

Business » Industry | November 17, 2025, Monday // 11:20

Inside Bulgaria’s Economic Hubs: What and Where the Country Produces Most

Bulgaria’s economic landscape is shaped by 16 major centers that concentrate 80% of the country’s economic activity and three-quarters of the population,

Business » Industry | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

BAT Bulgaria Presents the Global Scientific Platform Omni™

It unites independent research, corporate studies on innovative products, and global examples of tobacco harm reduction

Business » Industry | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 12:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria