Second Month of Growth: Bulgaria Outperforms EU in Construction Output

Bulgaria’s construction sector continued to expand in September, standing out amid stagnation in the wider European Union, according to Eurostat data cited by the Bulgarian National Radio. The country recorded growth for the second consecutive month, signaling resilience in its building industry despite uneven trends across Europe.

Across the EU, construction activity remained largely flat in September, following a 0.8 percent increase in August. In the euro area, output slightly declined by 0.5 percent after a marginal rise of 0.2 percent the previous month. Among individual countries, Hungary led the gains with a striking 16.3 percent rise, followed by Romania at 7.7 percent and Spain at 5 percent. In contrast, the Czech Republic experienced the steepest drop with a 3.3 percent fall, while France and Spain saw declines of 1.3 and 1.5 percent respectively.

In Bulgaria, construction output rose by 1.3 percent in September compared to August, following a 2.2 percent increase in the previous month. This positions Bulgaria among the top performers in the EU in terms of monthly growth, with only five countries reporting higher increases. On an annual basis, the sector expanded by 9.7 percent in September, after a 6.2 percent growth in August. This marked the twenty-first consecutive month of yearly growth for Bulgaria’s construction industry, highlighting its sustained momentum.

When measured against other EU countries, Bulgaria’s annual growth was outpaced by Slovenia, which saw a 25.7 percent rise, Slovakia at 18.7 percent, Hungary at 15.1 percent, and the Czech Republic at 12.9 percent. Conversely, the most pronounced annual declines occurred in Spain, Austria, and Germany, registering decreases of 4.8, 3.1, and 2.2 percent respectively.

Bulgaria’s continued expansion in construction output signals both domestic resilience and growing investment in the sector, even as much of Europe faces stagnation or contraction. This performance underscores the country’s potential to attract further infrastructure projects and strengthen its position within the EU’s building sector.