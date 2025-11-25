Bulgaria Joins Iter Vitis, Aiming to Boost Wine and Cultural Tourism

Bulgaria formally joins the European Cultural Wine Route, Iter Vitis, marking a significant step in boosting the country’s wine tourism sector. Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh announced the milestone at a press conference held at the BTA National Press Club, attended by key figures from the wine and tourism industries, including Minister of Agriculture Georgi Tahov, Iter Vitis Federation President Emanuela Panke, Bulgarian Wine Tourism Association head Petya Minkova, and BTA Director General Kiril Valchev.

Borshosh described Bulgaria’s membership as a “long-awaited achievement” critical for promoting Bulgarian wines and enhancing the country’s profile as a destination for wine tourism. The minister highlighted that joining Iter Vitis is expected to attract both domestic and international visitors, support regional development, and strengthen the international reputation of Bulgarian wine. He emphasized that the move demonstrates sustainable development within the sector while preserving Bulgaria’s wine heritage.

The minister noted that this success stems from coordinated efforts among the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Agriculture, Iter Vitis, professional wine organizations, local authorities, and the media. Borshosh specifically praised Emanuela Panke and BTA for their roles in promoting the sector, pointing to the media institution’s comprehensive catalog showcasing the country’s wine tourism opportunities.

Borshosh also pointed to the Global Wine Tourism Conference hosted in Bulgaria as evidence of growing international recognition, which has further elevated the visibility of Bulgarian wine producers on the global stage.

Looking ahead, the minister announced the launch of a major cultural tourism campaign in 2026 linked to Bulgaria’s Iter Vitis membership. Preparations will begin in November, aiming to establish Bulgaria as a leading European destination for cultural and wine tourism. An upcoming conference will bring together Panke and industry representatives to discuss concrete steps for integrating Bulgaria into the Iter Vitis network.

Bulgaria initiated its membership process in early October during the 9th UN Global Wine Tourism Conference in Plovdiv. At that event, Borshosh and Panke met to explore the opportunities and models for joining the European wine route, which currently unites wine regions across 23 countries. The minister stressed that Bulgarian wines, traditions, and regions tell a story not only about taste but also about culture and identity, and joining Iter Vitis provides the opportunity to develop this potential on a European scale.

