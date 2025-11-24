Foreign Investment in Bulgaria Reaches 2.53 Billion by September

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria reached 2.53 billion euros by the end of September 2025, preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank indicate. This marks a 20.9% increase, or €437.8 million, compared to the same period in 2024, when the net inflow totaled €2.09 billion. In September alone, FDI inflows amounted to €473 million, up from €370.2 million in September 2024. These investments correspond to 2.3% of Bulgaria’s estimated GDP, compared with 2% a year earlier. The BNB notes that the figures are preliminary and could be revised in future updates.

The main sources of positive net FDI for the January–September period were the Netherlands with €554.9 million, Italy with €325.2 million, and Greece with €317.1 million. Conversely, the largest net outflows were directed towards the United States (€150.5 million) and Luxembourg (€76.5 million).

Investments in real estate remained in negative territory, totaling minus €15.9 million compared to minus €7.1 million in the same period of 2024. In contrast, share capital inflows were strongly positive, reaching €316.7 million for the nine months, up sharply from €20.5 million a year earlier. Reinvested earnings also contributed significantly, totaling €3.118 billion, compared to €2.013 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

Meanwhile, the flow of debt instruments turned negative, amounting to minus €901.3 million, compared to a positive €61.9 million in the January–September period of 2024. Bulgarian investments abroad decreased, totaling €402.4 million over the nine months, down from €786.1 million a year earlier. In September alone, the net outflow was €48.1 million, compared with €95.8 million in September 2024.