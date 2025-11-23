Bulgaria Outlines New Euro-Based Rates for Night Work and Labour Payments from 2026

November 23, 2025, Sunday
Bulgaria Outlines New Euro-Based Rates for Night Work and Labour Payments from 2026

From 1 January 2026, when Bulgaria adopts the euro, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy plans to adjust the Regulation on the Structure and Organization of Wages and several related ordinances so that all fixed minimum payments shift to the new currency at the official exchange rate of 1.95583 leva per 1 euro.

Under the current rules, employees working between 22:00 and 06:00 receive an additional payment of no less than 15 percent of the national minimum wage, but never below 1 lev, or approximately 0.51 euro. After the currency change, this floor will be directly stated as 0.51 euro per hour. A similar conversion applies to standby time outside the enterprise, where the minimum rate of 0.10 lev per hour will become 0.05 euro.

Adjustments are also planned for supplements tied to academic degrees. The remuneration for holding a “doctor” degree will shift from 15 leva to 7.67 euro, while the payment for a “doctor of sciences” will move from 50 leva to 25.56 euro.

The Working Conditions Fund’s price list for diagnostics of occupational diseases will likewise be converted into euros using the fixed exchange rate. The same applies to one-day agricultural labour contracts used during harvesting and seasonal work, which will begin recording all payment amounts in euros instead of leva.

Other regulatory acts will undergo the same transition, including those governing fees for issuing or renewing licenses for social services. During the first month after the euro’s introduction, payments will still be accepted in leva, but after that period transactions will be carried out solely in euros.

