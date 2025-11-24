Debt, Deficit, and Political Survival: Bulgaria's First Euro Budget Faces Backlash

Bulgaria's Parliament has taken a historic step by approving the nation's inaugural state budget denominated in euros during its first reading. The legislative body cast 131 votes in favor, 87 in opposition, and recorded zero abstentions on this groundbreaking fiscal document. This marks a significant milestone as Bulgaria prepares for eurozone integration, yet the approval process revealed deep fissures within the political establishment and sparked considerable alarm among business circles and economic observers.

The Coalition's Narrow Victory

The ruling party GERB contributed 63 parliamentary votes, while the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), now operating under the "New Beginning" banner, provided 28 endorsements. The Bulgarian Socialist Party offered 19 votes, "There is Such a People" contributed 17, and four independent deputies rounded out the 131-vote majority. Notably, the ruling coalition expedited the parliamentary process by reducing the period for amendments between the first and second readings from fourteen days to merely three, signaling an urgency that opponents characterized as circumventing adequate democratic scrutiny.

The opposition mobilized significant numbers, with 33 deputies from "Revival" voting against the measure, 34 from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria," 10 from the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, and 10 from "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH). The legislative body separately rejected the Supreme Judicial Council's proposed budget by a single vote, with 133 MPs abstaining and 84 opposing - a decision that eliminated salary increases for judicial personnel who would have received an additional 6,000 leva monthly (approximately 3,070 euros) atop their existing 24,000 leva (approximately 12,300 euros) compensation.

The Fiscal Framework's Magnitude

This budget framework represents unprecedented expenditure levels for the Bulgarian state. Total revenue and expenditure projections exceed 50 billion euros, with the state budget deficit anticipated at 3.6 billion euros. The framework authorizes new debt issuance of 10.8 billion euros and establishes a maximum external debt ceiling of 37.6 billion euros by 2026's conclusion - equivalent to approximately 31 percent of gross domestic product. Notably, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova emphasized that Bulgaria maintains among Europe's lowest debt-to-GDP ratios, though this assertion drew sharp rebuke from opposition benches.

The exchange rate utilized in budget calculations stands at 1.95583 leva per euro, the official conversion rate applied throughout the document. Significantly, state expenditures reach 45.8 percent of gross domestic product, representing a record-high proportion of economic output allocated to government operations.

Social Provisions and Wage Adjustments

The budgetary allocation reflects substantial commitments to social welfare expansion. The minimum wage rises from 550.67 euros to 620.20 euros commencing January 1, 2026 - a meaningful increase that Finance Ministry officials cite as the primary driver of enhanced expenditures. Simultaneously, pensions awarded through December 31 of the preceding year will receive a 7.6 percent adjustment beginning July first, adding approximately 491 million euros to outlays. Child-raising benefits will increase from 398.81 euros to 460.17 euros for children aged two to eight, effective through 2028, while the state will expand cash compensation from 50 to 75 percent for individuals declining pregnancy, childbirth, and child-rearing leave.

Personnel costs consume 13.1 billion euros, encompassing salaries and associated social security contributions throughout the public sector. The Ministry of Interior, defense apparatus, and ancillary services will receive elevated funding consistent with 2025 allocations. Municipalities obtain 4.53 billion euros in general subsidies for delegated functions and 255 million euros supplementary capital resources, with an additional 42.2 million euros in transfers designated to facilitate minimum wage implementation in locally-administered activities.

Revenue Structure and Taxation Modifications

The revenue composition demonstrates reliance on indirect taxation mechanisms. Indirect taxes contribute 19.4 billion euros from the projected 41.8 billion euros in aggregate tax and social security revenues. Direct taxation generates 8.9 billion euros, while social and health insurance contributions account for 12.1 billion euros. Non-tax revenue sources provide 5.5 billion euros, and grants alongside donations - predominantly foreign-sourced - furnish 4.1 billion euros.

A significant taxation adjustment emerges through modified withholding rates on dividend income and liquidation share proceeds, escalating from five to ten percent. Gambling taxation similarly increases from twenty to twenty-five percent. Social security contribution thresholds face modification, with the maximum income subject to such contributions rising accordingly. The Treasury must maintain a fiscal reserve exceeding 2.4 billion euros, while the state co-financing requirement descends to 6.1 billion euros - falling below forty percent of total expenditures for the first time in numerous years, attributable to the heightened social security contribution burden and income ceiling adjustments.

Why This Budget Faces Sustained Criticism

The debt accumulation trajectory

Opposition forces, particularly Revival's leadership, characterize this budget as inscribing bankruptcy into Bulgarian fiscal policy. Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov asserted that Bulgaria faces its most severe indebtedness within contemporary history, accumulating 80 percent debt-to-GDP within two years. His faction contends that the ruling coalition, recognizing the imminent expiration of the parliamentary majority termed the "waterfall regime," engages in reckless spending absent electoral legitimacy. This criticism extends beyond mere fiscal concern; it reflects anxiety regarding expenditure ostensibly directed toward state enterprises - notably the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) and Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) - where 9 billion leva of supplementary debt allegedly finances capitalization increases benefiting state-owned entities rather than direct citizen services.

WCC-DB co-chair and former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev highlighted this contradiction with particular acuity, noting that aggregate corporate taxation throughout Bulgaria generates insufficient revenue to match planned expenditures for judicial, prosecution, and security apparatus. "You are putting us in a system with German taxes on Bulgarian income," he warned, encapsulating the fundamental grievance that Bulgarians face tax burdens approaching Western European magnitudes while earning substantially lower incomes.

Social security contribution increases and business competitiveness

The budget incorporates enhanced social security contributions for private-sector employment, expanding the pension fund contribution by two percentage points among other modifications. Though Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov characterized the impact as "barely over 20 euros per month," business organizations mobilized in opposition, boycotting government consultative sessions and threatening organizational protests. The contradiction proves particularly acute: Bulgaria has maintained, across seventeen years, among Europe's lowest aggregate tax and social security burdens - a competitive advantage explicitly cultivated to attract foreign investment and foster economic growth.

Opposition economists argue that this structural shift fundamentally undermines Bulgaria's competitive positioning. Martin Dimitrov from WCC-DB warned that continuous borrowing, channeled through state enterprises generating inflationary pressures, erodes purchasing power nationwide. "You are killing Bulgaria's development, you are killing the catching up with average European incomes, you are taking us back," he articulated, positioning the budget as counterproductive to convergence objectives.

The SUPTO software mandate controversy

A particularly contentious provision mandates implementation of commercial sales management software (SUPTO) among small and medium enterprises. WCC-DB's Bozhidar Bozhanov attacked this requirement as economically predatory, asserting that every restaurant, café, and retail establishment faces minimum implementation costs of 500 euros beyond training expenditures. He characterized the software as obsolete - "from the Stone Age" - and questioned whether the National Revenue Agency possesses adequate technical capacity for certification. Finance Minister Petkova defended the measure as combating the gray economy, yet opponents contend that obsolete technology proves counterproductive to genuine economic formalization.

Security sector resource allocation inefficiency

MECH's Nikolai Radulov documented that 93 percent of security sector resources support personnel compensation while intelligence platforms within relevant agencies operate on decade-old infrastructure incompatible with contemporary EU cybersecurity standards. This allocation pattern, he contended, creates a "budget of national insecurity" wherein technological obsolescence prevents effective operational capacity despite elevated workforce expenditures. The security budget expansion of 702 million euros, according to Revival's assessment, merely perpetuates inefficient administrative overhead absent corresponding modernization.

Judicial system exclusion

Parliament's rejection of the Supreme Judicial Council's budget proposal - which would have augmented judicial salaries - represents another vulnerability point. By declining to elevate judicial compensation, the budget risks institutional deterioration and potential brain drain within the judiciary precisely as Bulgaria assumes eurozone obligations demanding enhanced financial regulation and legal sophistication.

The coalition's defensive positioning

Finance Minister Petkova mounted vigorous defense centered upon legal compliance and spending necessity rather than budgetary desirability. She asserted that no expenditure lacks legislative foundation or policy authorization, implicitly framing the budget as merely executing existing commitments. Transport Minister Karadjov's characterization - "this is a piggy bank of the people," contrasting government versus citizen interests - attempted rhetorical reframing of fundamentally contested resource allocation priorities.

The Democratic Socialist elements within the supporting coalition, particularly the Bulgarian Socialist Party and Delyan Peevski's "New Beginning" faction, articulated the most expansive ideological defense. Yordan Tsonev articulated their position succinctly: "We collect from the people and give to the people," positioning redistributive expenditure as legitimate governance function. Yet this formulation precisely encapsulates opposition concerns - that the state collects ever-greater resources while distributing them through increasingly inefficient administrative mechanisms.

This leaves us with a budget born from coalition necessity rather than economic conviction

Bulgaria's first euro budget emerges not from coherent fiscal philosophy but from coalition mechanics and political necessity. The three-day amendment deadline reflects majority anxiety regarding extended scrutiny. The simultaneous expansion of both public-sector compensation and citizen benefit provisions alongside elevated business taxation creates inherent contradictions. Most fundamentally, the budget consciously increases indebtedness during circumstances wherein the government recognizes its parliamentary majority approaching terminal decline - spending, as Kostadinov charged, "for no reason" beyond short-term political survival.

That this historic budgetary document - Bulgaria's first denominated in its new currency - arrives amid such profound contestation and with such narrow coalition support suggests the nation approaches eurozone integration not through unified economic strategy but through fractured political processes. The subsequent weeks' parliamentary debates will reveal whether the accelerated second reading timeline permits adequate economic scrutiny or merely forestalls inevitable reckonings with fiscal sustainability.