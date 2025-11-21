Indian Air Force Tejas Jet Crashes at Dubai Air Show, Pilot Confirmed Dead (VIDEO)

An Indian Air Force pilot has been confirmed dead following the crash of a Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. The aircraft went down during a flight demonstration at Al Maktoum International Airport, shortly after take-off, and caught fire upon impact. The IAF issued a statement expressing deep regret over the loss and offering support to the pilot’s family, while announcing that a court of inquiry will be established to determine the cause of the accident.

Local media reported that the jet went down before a large audience during the last day of the event, which began on November 17 and is scheduled to run until November 24. Eyewitnesses described the aircraft crashing almost immediately after take-off, with thick black smoke rising from the site. Emergency teams, including helicopters and firefighters, responded quickly, and the scene was cleared within approximately 45 minutes.

The Dubai Air Show, one of the world’s largest aviation exhibitions, temporarily halted its program following the crash, directing visitors back to the exhibition area while rescue operations took place. Further details about the incident and the ongoing investigation by the IAF are expected to be released in the coming days.