Indian Air Force Tejas Jet Crashes at Dubai Air Show, Pilot Confirmed Dead (VIDEO)

World | November 21, 2025, Friday // 13:30
Bulgaria: Indian Air Force Tejas Jet Crashes at Dubai Air Show, Pilot Confirmed Dead (VIDEO)

An Indian Air Force pilot has been confirmed dead following the crash of a Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. The aircraft went down during a flight demonstration at Al Maktoum International Airport, shortly after take-off, and caught fire upon impact. The IAF issued a statement expressing deep regret over the loss and offering support to the pilot’s family, while announcing that a court of inquiry will be established to determine the cause of the accident.

Local media reported that the jet went down before a large audience during the last day of the event, which began on November 17 and is scheduled to run until November 24. Eyewitnesses described the aircraft crashing almost immediately after take-off, with thick black smoke rising from the site. Emergency teams, including helicopters and firefighters, responded quickly, and the scene was cleared within approximately 45 minutes.

The Dubai Air Show, one of the world’s largest aviation exhibitions, temporarily halted its program following the crash, directing visitors back to the exhibition area while rescue operations took place. Further details about the incident and the ongoing investigation by the IAF are expected to be released in the coming days.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tejas, dubai air show, Indian

Related Articles:

Trump on Harris: 'Is She Indian or Black?'

Former President Donald Trump has launched a personal attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning her racial identity in recent remarks

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:22

Plovdiv's Taxi Drivers Concerned Over Arrival of Indian Drivers

Taxi drivers in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, are expressing concerns about the potential influx of Indian drivers,

Society | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Plovdiv Turns to Indian Drivers Amidst Local Shortage

Public transport management in Bulgaria's Plovdiv is facing a shortage of drivers, leading them to recruit personnel from abroad

Society | June 14, 2024, Friday // 10:39

Indian Navy Tracks Hijacked Bulgarian Ship 'Ruen' in Arabian Sea, Somali Pirates Suspected

The Indian Navy has reported tracking the Bulgarian cargo ship "Ruen", flying the Maltese flag, after it was hijacked in the Arabian Sea

Politics » Defense | December 17, 2023, Sunday // 11:30

Indian actress from Bollywood became the new "Miss Universe"

The representative of India Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu became the winner of the "Miss Universe" contest, which took place in the Israeli resort town of Eilat on the Red Sea, the Associated Press reported.

Lifestyle | December 13, 2021, Monday // 09:42

India Covid Variant Could Be of Global Concern According to WHO

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2,126 New Cases

Society » Health | May 10, 2021, Monday // 23:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Peace Plan, Urges National Unity Amid Dire Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on citizens, lawmakers, and government officials to put aside internal disputes and political maneuvering

World » Ukraine | November 21, 2025, Friday // 18:04

EU Prosecutors Uncover Signs of Organized Scheme in Bulgarian Farm Subsidy Case

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a probe in Bulgaria into suspected misuse of EU agricultural subsidies

World » EU | November 21, 2025, Friday // 16:25

Mickoski Criticizes Bulgaria Over 'Macedonian Minority' Despite Past Agreement

Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of North Macedonia and leader of the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party, has again criticized Bulgaria over what he described as the treatment of the “Macedonian minority.”

World » Southeast Europe | November 21, 2025, Friday // 15:14

The European Commission Refers Bulgaria to EU Courts

The European Commission has decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the EU over its ongoing failure to meet obligations under the Directive on reducing national emissions

World » EU | November 21, 2025, Friday // 15:12

Ukraine Faces Intense US Pressure as Draft Peace Plan Demands Land Cessions, Military Limits and Neutrality

According to a draft obtained by Axios, the Trump administration has prepared a peace proposal for ending the war in Ukraine that introduces security guarantees patterned on NATO’s Article 5

World » Ukraine | November 21, 2025, Friday // 10:03

Greece Faces Deep Demographic Crisis

Greece is confronting a serious demographic crisis, as many young people struggle to gain financial independence and start families

World » Southeast Europe | November 21, 2025, Friday // 08:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria