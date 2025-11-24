Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Warning for Wind as Rain and Snow Sweep the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 21, 2025, Friday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Warning for Wind as Rain and Snow Sweep the Country

A yellow alert remains in effect across Eastern Bulgaria and areas north of the mountains for strong southerly winds, with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h.

In the western parts of the country and the Rila-Rhodope region, rain will continue into the afternoon, with warnings for locally heavy precipitation, particularly in the southwestern regions. Temperatures will vary widely, ranging from around 10° in the northwest, where conditions will be relatively calm, to 20–22° in the southeast and along the Black Sea coast. Sofia is expected to reach approximately 18°.

Overnight, rainfall will persist across western Bulgaria, with the heaviest showers in mountainous areas. In the eastern regions and north of the mountains, moderate to strong southerly winds will continue. Minimum temperatures will range from 9° to 15°, with Sofia around 9°.

Saturday will bring mixed cloud cover, with afternoon showers in southeastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will span 14–15° in the Danube Plain, where a moderate westerly wind is expected, to 21–22° in the southeast and northern areas of the mountains, accompanied by temporarily strong southerly gusts. Coastal areas along the Black Sea will remain windy, with cloud cover increasing later in the day following a sunny morning. Mountain conditions will be poor, with stormy south-southwest winds and occasional light rain, turning to snow above 2,500 meters.

On Sunday, colder air will move in. Precipitation will spread across Western and Northern Bulgaria, and falling temperatures above 500–600 meters will cause rain to mix with or turn into snow.

By Monday night, skies will clear and minimum temperatures in many locations will drop below zero. The day will be mostly sunny, with a warming trend resuming on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, temperatures, wind, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Second Month of Growth: Bulgaria Outperforms EU in Construction Output

Bulgaria’s construction sector continued to expand in September, standing out amid stagnation in the wider European Union

Business » Industry | November 24, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins Iter Vitis, Aiming to Boost Wine and Cultural Tourism

Bulgaria formally joins the European Cultural Wine Route, Iter Vitis, marking a significant step in boosting the country’s wine tourism sector

Business » Tourism | November 24, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Major Bulgarian Tailor to Close After Multi-Million-Euros Losses

BTB-Bulgaria, one of the country’s major tailoring firms, is set to shut down following significant financial losses

Business » Industry | November 24, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Foreign Investment in Bulgaria Reaches €2.53 Billion by September

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria reached €2.53 billion by the end of September 2025, preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank indicate.

Business » Finance | November 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Leasing Sector in Bulgaria Expands 10.5% Annually, Household Share Rising

The latest figures from the Bulgarian National Bank show that leasing activity in Bulgaria continued to expand

Business » Finance | November 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Outlines New Euro-Based Rates for Night Work and Labour Payments from 2026

From 1 January 2026, when Bulgaria adopts the euro, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy plans to adjust the Regulation on the Structure and Organization of Wages

Business | November 23, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Yellow Alert Issued for Strong Winds in Eastern and Southeastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a first-level yellow warning for strong southwest winds on Friday, November 21

Society » Environment | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 17:09

Bulgaria Urges Action Over Ambition at COP30, Calls for Global Unity on Climate Goals

At the ministerial segment of the UN Climate Change Conference COP30, Bulgaria’s Deputy Minister of Environment and Water Atanas Kostadinov emphasized the need to align ambitious climate goals with concrete

Society » Environment | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 15:39

Battle Lines Drawn at COP30: Will the World Finally Agree to Quit Oil, Coal and Gas?

Ministers from a broad range of countries gathered in Belem for COP30, using a joint appearance to push for a global plan that would steadily move the world away from coal, oil and gas

Society » Environment | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 11:40

Bulgaria Faces Strong Winds and Rain Across 17 Regions on Thursday

On Thursday, November 20, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy and rainy weather, with heavier precipitation expected in parts of Southwestern Bulgaria and the extreme southern areas of the Eastern Rhodopes

Society » Environment | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03

Widespread Rain and Wind Forecast Across Bulgaria on Wednesday

A significant weather advisory is in effect for Wednesday, November 19th, as overcast conditions and widespread rainfall are forecast across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 17:25

Bulgaria’s Black Sea Resorts at Risk: Five Coastal Resorts Most Prone to Flooding

A significant portion of Bulgaria’s Black Sea resorts remains vulnerable to flooding

Society » Environment | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria