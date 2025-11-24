Weekend Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Warning for Wind as Rain and Snow Sweep the Country

A yellow alert remains in effect across Eastern Bulgaria and areas north of the mountains for strong southerly winds, with gusts reaching up to 90 km/h.

In the western parts of the country and the Rila-Rhodope region, rain will continue into the afternoon, with warnings for locally heavy precipitation, particularly in the southwestern regions. Temperatures will vary widely, ranging from around 10° in the northwest, where conditions will be relatively calm, to 20–22° in the southeast and along the Black Sea coast. Sofia is expected to reach approximately 18°.

Overnight, rainfall will persist across western Bulgaria, with the heaviest showers in mountainous areas. In the eastern regions and north of the mountains, moderate to strong southerly winds will continue. Minimum temperatures will range from 9° to 15°, with Sofia around 9°.

Saturday will bring mixed cloud cover, with afternoon showers in southeastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will span 14–15° in the Danube Plain, where a moderate westerly wind is expected, to 21–22° in the southeast and northern areas of the mountains, accompanied by temporarily strong southerly gusts. Coastal areas along the Black Sea will remain windy, with cloud cover increasing later in the day following a sunny morning. Mountain conditions will be poor, with stormy south-southwest winds and occasional light rain, turning to snow above 2,500 meters.

On Sunday, colder air will move in. Precipitation will spread across Western and Northern Bulgaria, and falling temperatures above 500–600 meters will cause rain to mix with or turn into snow.

By Monday night, skies will clear and minimum temperatures in many locations will drop below zero. The day will be mostly sunny, with a warming trend resuming on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.