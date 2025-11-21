Unexpected Alliance: WCC-DB, Supported by Revival, to Block Bulgaria's Parliament Over 2026 Budget

The opposition coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has announced a protest and planned blockade of the National Assembly on Tuesday, November 25, aimed at preventing the adoption of the state budget for 2026. The announcement was made by party leader Asen Vassilev and deputy Martin Dimitrov. The move follows an earlier demonstration that drew a large crowd to Sofia’s "triangle of power," signaling widespread dissatisfaction with government policies and the proposed budget.

Vassilev emphasized that the protest is intended to challenge government actions that he says would reach into citizens’ pockets to fill the state coffers. He argued that the currency of the budget, whether in Bulgarian levs, euros, Russian rubles, or Turkish lira, is irrelevant. "If the government intends to misuse the budget, we will oppose it," Vassilev stated, underscoring that the protest’s focus is on protecting citizens’ finances rather than the eurozone issue.

The protest has received support from the nationalist party "Revival." Its leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, welcomed the initiative but clarified that any participation must follow the methods his party has previously demonstrated for effective parliamentary occupation. "If they want to protest like us, together with us, we are ready to support them," Kostadinov said. Vassilev acknowledged the support, noting that all citizens opposed to government overreach, regardless of currency concerns, are welcome to join.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov, however, criticized the protest, claiming it is not only against the budget but also a move to block Bulgaria’s first euro-denominated budget. "The fact that we are entering the eurozone cannot but worry the WCC and DB. The aim of the protest is to occupy parliament to prevent the adoption of the first budget in euros," Borisov said.

Vassilev dismissed these remarks, reaffirming that the protest is about opposing fiscal mismanagement rather than the euro. He stressed that the aim is to protect citizens from unnecessary financial burdens imposed by the government. Dimitrov added from the parliamentary rostrum that the proposed budget reflects leftist policies, which he argued historically fail to benefit Bulgaria.

The protest on Tuesday coincides with committee meetings scheduled for the second reading of the budget, and organizers hope to prevent any measures they consider detrimental to citizens’ income, including the projected minimum salary and other key allowances. For context, Bulgaria’s 600 BGN minimum per capita referenced by Vassilev is roughly equivalent to 307 euros.