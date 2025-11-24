Mickoski Criticizes Bulgaria Over 'Macedonian Minority' Despite Past Agreement

Second Month of Growth: Bulgaria Outperforms EU in Construction Output
Bulgaria’s construction sector continued to expand in September, standing out amid stagnation in the wider European Union
Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of North Macedonia and leader of the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party, has again criticized Bulgaria over what he described as the treatment of the “Macedonian minority.” Speaking at the opening of the VMRO–DPMNE Albania Association’s office in Tirana, Mickoski claimed that Macedonians in Albania enjoy opportunities to organize, preserve their culture, language, and traditions, and work freely to maintain their identity - advantages that, he argued, Macedonians in Bulgaria’s Pirin region do not have. He added that he intends to pursue measures to address this disparity, according to a post he shared on Facebook, as reported by BTA.
BTA notes that Mickoski’s statements contradict a protocol agreed during the second session of the Joint Intergovernmental Conference three years ago. The document explicitly affirmed North Macedonia’s commitment that nothing in its constitution should be interpreted, or used, as a justification for intervening in Bulgaria’s internal affairs to protect the status or rights of individuals in Bulgaria who are not citizens of North Macedonia.
In practical and legal terms, the clause prohibits Skopje from claiming recognition of a “Macedonian minority” within Bulgaria. BGNES emphasizes that Mickoski’s comments disregard this agreement, raising tensions between the two countries.
Greece is confronting a serious demographic crisis, as many young people struggle to gain financial independence and start families
MEP Andrey Kovatchev, representing GERB/EPP, has highlighted that approximately 200,000 citizens of North Macedonia have been granted Bulgarian citizenship
A recent survey by bTV examined fuel prices in Bulgaria compared to several neighboring Balkan countries
Ukraine and Greece have finalized a landmark energy agreement, making Greece the first European Union country to actively participate in the U.S.-led effort to replace Russian gas
Romania continues to grapple with sharply rising prices, with inflation reaching 9.8 percent in October
A recent survey by the Consumer Agency has revealed that rising meat prices in Greece are forcing residents to limit their purchases to just twice a month
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence