Penka from Bulgaria Sanctioned by US for Assisting Iranian Oil Exports

Crime | November 21, 2025, Friday // 13:04
Bulgaria: Penka from Bulgaria Sanctioned by US for Assisting Iranian Oil Exports

A Bulgarian woman has been sanctioned by the United States for violating the oil embargo imposed on Iran. Penka Ivanova Madzharska, born on June 8, 1977, in the town of Rakovski, appears on a list of foreign individuals, companies, and tankers published yesterday by US authorities.

According to official records, Madzharska was sanctioned for providing support to Iranian national Elias Nirumand Toumazh, an employee of Sepehr Energy. The company was previously sanctioned by the US in February 2025 for exporting nearly two million barrels of Iranian crude oil valued at over USD 100 million, roughly 96 million euros, to China aboard the tanker OXIS, which sails under the Cameroonian flag.

The sanctions targeting Madzharska are considered secondary. They prohibit her from entering the United States and bar her from conducting any trade or business activities with US citizens or entities.

The United States first imposed sanctions on Tehran in 1979, followed by several additional waves from both the US and the European Union. In 2018, during his first presidential term, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear agreement with Iran and intensified sanctions, reducing Iranian oil exports to nearly zero in some months. Under President Joe Biden, however, Iranian exports have gradually increased, as analysts note that sanctions have been applied less strictly, and Iran has found ways to circumvent them.

China does not officially recognize sanctions imposed on its trading partners. Chinese private refiners remain the primary buyers of Iranian oil, and some of these companies were recently added to the US Treasury Department’s sanctions list. Despite this, there is no clear evidence that these measures have substantially reduced Iranian oil flows to China.

Iran has successfully evaded sanctions for years through ship-to-ship transfers and by concealing the satellite positions of its tankers, allowing it to continue exporting oil despite international restrictions.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, woman, Iran, embargo

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Competes with Alcaraz and Ruud for Esteemed ATP Honor

Grigor Dimitrov has been shortlisted for the ATP’s annual distinctions, with this year’s awards scheduled for the week of December 8 to 14

Sports | November 21, 2025, Friday // 09:49

Bulgaria Hits Organized Crime in €100 Million Artifact Bust

Bulgarian authorities have seized artifacts valued at approximately 100 million euros from the black market

Crime | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:30

Bulgarian MEP: At Least 200,000 Macedonians Have Bulgarian Citizenship

MEP Andrey Kovatchev, representing GERB/EPP, has highlighted that approximately 200,000 citizens of North Macedonia have been granted Bulgarian citizenship

World » Southeast Europe | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 15:34

Bulgaria: Leva-To-Euro Exchanges At Post Offices Will Require ID Verification!

When exchanging Bulgarian leva for euros at post offices, all clients will be required to present a valid identity document

Society | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 08:24

How Bulgarian Pensioners Abroad Can Ensure Their Payments Continue

Bulgarian pensioners living abroad must take steps to ensure they continue receiving their pensions without interruption by submitting

Society | November 17, 2025, Monday // 13:06

Bulgarian Students to Experience EU Institutions in Brussels Through Youth Academy

In April 2026, Bulgarian high school students will have the opportunity to spend a week in Brussels as part of the From Idea to Law - Youth Academy program

Society » Education | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 11:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Sofia Crash by Doctor’s Son Highlights Dangers of Youth Behind Supercars

A traffic incident in Sofia has sparked widespread discussion online after a 19-year-old driver crashed a high-powered car into a pole

Crime | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 16:05

Bulgaria Hits Organized Crime in €100 Million Artifact Bust

Bulgarian authorities have seized artifacts valued at approximately 100 million euros from the black market

Crime | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:30

Bulgarian Customs Officer Caught with Over 50,000 Euros in Bribery Scandal

A customs inspector in Bulgaria has been detained following the discovery of cash totaling over 110,000 leva (around 50,000 euros) in his residence

Crime | November 17, 2025, Monday // 17:05

Sofia’s Reduta Neighborhood on Edge After Series of Shootings

Residents of Sofia’s "Reduta" district are increasingly unsettled after a string of shooting incidents in the area around Pogledec and Petar Mitov streets

Crime | November 17, 2025, Monday // 08:44

Investigation Exposes Bulgarian Role in Massive Russian Money-Laundering Operation

Bulgarian brokerage firms have been implicated in an international investigation into a Russian money-laundering scheme. According to Intelligence Online

Crime | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 10:43

Sofia Police Warn: Drugs Hidden in Candy-Like Bags Targeting Children

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has reported a new and particularly dangerous method of drug distribution aimed at children

Crime | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria