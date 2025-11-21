Number of Bulgarians with TELC Disability Decisions Surges Sixfold in Five Years

Society » HEALTH | November 21, 2025, Friday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Number of Bulgarians with TELC Disability Decisions Surges Sixfold in Five Years

The number of Bulgarians receiving disability decisions from the Territorial Expert Medical Commissions, known as TELC, has increased sixfold over the past five years. Currently, nearly 800,000 people in the country hold such decisions and benefit from public payments.

Data from the National Health Information System show that in 2021, 64,324 TELC decisions were issued nationwide. Within a year, this number doubled to 133,935 in 2022. The upward trend continued in 2023, with 221,540 expert decisions issued, and in 2024 the total rose further to 243,251.

The issuance of lifetime TELC decisions is also on the rise. In 2023, 83,228 lifetime decisions were granted, and in 2024 this number increased to 92,164. However, available statistics do not indicate how many of the more than 800,000 decisions pertain to a disability rate above 90 percent, nor how many include the clause "with the right to external assistance," which enables recipients to access the Personal Assistant service.

The geographic distribution of TELC decisions has changed over time. In 2021, Stara Zagora, Pleven, Sliven, Ruse, and Silistra had the highest numbers of disability certifications. By 2022, Sofia, Pleven, and Vratsa led the statistics. From 2023 onwards, Sofia and Plovdiv have consistently topped the list of newly issued TELC decisions.

The most common medical reasons for receiving a TELC decision include the consequences of cerebral infarction or congestive heart failure. Other frequently certified conditions include diabetes mellitus, paranoid schizophrenia, and past myocardial infarctions. Orthopedic interventions, such as joint implants, are also commonly grounds for TELC certification.

The age and gender profile of recipients shows that men between 60 and 79 years old receive the most TELC decisions, followed by women aged 40 to 59. Among the oldest groups, over 10,000 women aged 80 to 99 hold TELC decisions, while the same age bracket includes more than 4,700 men with certified disabilities.

Financial support for people over 18 with permanent disabilities is determined by the degree of disability. Those with a disability rate from 50 to 70.99 percent receive monthly compensation equal to 7 percent of the poverty line, approximately 91 BGN or 46 euros. Recipients with a 71 to 90 percent disability receive 15 percent of the poverty line, roughly 195 BGN or 100 euros. People with a disability rate above 90 percent receive 25 percent of the poverty line, around 325 BGN or 166 euros. Those with over 90 percent disability who require external assistance and receive a disability pension due to general illness or occupational injury are compensated at 30 percent of the poverty line, roughly 390 BGN or 200 euros. Finally, individuals over 90 percent disabled with external assistance and receiving a social disability pension receive 57 percent of the poverty line, approximately 741 BGN or 378 euros.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: disability, Bulgarians, telc

Related Articles:

New UK Measures Target Foreigners’ Access to Benefits - Bulgarians Among Those Affected

The United Kingdom is set to introduce strict new rules limiting access to welfare benefits and council housing for foreign nationals, targeting over two million people who arrived in the country after 2021

Society | November 21, 2025, Friday // 11:01

Bulgarians Wary, Foreigners Flock: The Euro Arrives in 2026

Bulgarians are approaching the introduction of the euro on January 1, 2026, with a mix of apprehension and optimism

Business » Finance | November 21, 2025, Friday // 08:38

Majority of Bulgarians Say Former State Security Service Still Shapes Politics in the Country

A recent survey by the independent Myara agency shows that a large portion of Bulgarians remain skeptical about the state of democracy and the market economy in the country

Society | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 15:06

Over 400 New Millionaires in Bulgaria Amid Growing Household and Corporate Savings

The number of Bulgarians holding over 1 million leva (half a million euros) in bank accounts continues to rise, according to recent data from the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | November 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:49

Bulgarians Trust Magic and Conspiracies Over Themselves, Psychiatrist Warns

Prof. Hristo Kozhuharov, head of the Second Psychiatric Clinic in Varna, reflected on a recent survey by Trend that revealed a striking tendency among Bulgarians to attribute personal setbacks and societal events to supernatural or external forces

Society | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:05

Inflation Erodes Gains as Bulgarians Afford Only Two-Thirds of What Europeans Buy

Bulgarians’ purchasing power has improved over the past decade, but it still lags significantly behind the European average

Society | November 10, 2025, Monday // 14:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Strong Geomagnetic Storm Hits Bulgaria: Health Risks for Children and Adults

Today, Bulgaria will experience another strong geomagnetic storm, according to data

Society » Health | November 17, 2025, Monday // 11:01

Flu and Respiratory Illness Rates in Bulgaria Remain Lower Than Last Year

Flu and acute respiratory disease rates in Bulgaria remain lower than those recorded at the same time last year

Society » Health | November 10, 2025, Monday // 12:29

Flu Season Still Quiet in Bulgaria, Vaccination Urged Before January Peak

In Bulgaria, there have been no confirmed cases of influenza over the past week

Society » Health | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:05

Fentanyl Deaths in Bulgaria Soar Tenfold in Just One Year, Experts Warn of Hidden Crisis

Bulgaria has witnessed a dramatic surge in deaths linked to opioids, predominantly fentanyl

Society » Health | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

COVID-19 Cases Climb in Bulgaria as Vaccine Demand Soars Ahead of Winter

With the arrival of autumn, respiratory illnesses are once again on the rise across Bulgaria, with doctors noting a noticeable increase in COVID-19 infections

Society » Health | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 09:16

Bulgaria’s Flu Season to Peak in Late January, COVID-19 Still Dominates Respiratory Illnesses

Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, has forecast that Bulgaria is likely to see the peak of the flu season in the last week of January

Society » Health | October 27, 2025, Monday // 14:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria