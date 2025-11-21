Number of Bulgarians with TELC Disability Decisions Surges Sixfold in Five Years

The number of Bulgarians receiving disability decisions from the Territorial Expert Medical Commissions, known as TELC, has increased sixfold over the past five years. Currently, nearly 800,000 people in the country hold such decisions and benefit from public payments.

Data from the National Health Information System show that in 2021, 64,324 TELC decisions were issued nationwide. Within a year, this number doubled to 133,935 in 2022. The upward trend continued in 2023, with 221,540 expert decisions issued, and in 2024 the total rose further to 243,251.

The issuance of lifetime TELC decisions is also on the rise. In 2023, 83,228 lifetime decisions were granted, and in 2024 this number increased to 92,164. However, available statistics do not indicate how many of the more than 800,000 decisions pertain to a disability rate above 90 percent, nor how many include the clause "with the right to external assistance," which enables recipients to access the Personal Assistant service.

The geographic distribution of TELC decisions has changed over time. In 2021, Stara Zagora, Pleven, Sliven, Ruse, and Silistra had the highest numbers of disability certifications. By 2022, Sofia, Pleven, and Vratsa led the statistics. From 2023 onwards, Sofia and Plovdiv have consistently topped the list of newly issued TELC decisions.

The most common medical reasons for receiving a TELC decision include the consequences of cerebral infarction or congestive heart failure. Other frequently certified conditions include diabetes mellitus, paranoid schizophrenia, and past myocardial infarctions. Orthopedic interventions, such as joint implants, are also commonly grounds for TELC certification.

The age and gender profile of recipients shows that men between 60 and 79 years old receive the most TELC decisions, followed by women aged 40 to 59. Among the oldest groups, over 10,000 women aged 80 to 99 hold TELC decisions, while the same age bracket includes more than 4,700 men with certified disabilities.

Financial support for people over 18 with permanent disabilities is determined by the degree of disability. Those with a disability rate from 50 to 70.99 percent receive monthly compensation equal to 7 percent of the poverty line, approximately 91 BGN or 46 euros. Recipients with a 71 to 90 percent disability receive 15 percent of the poverty line, roughly 195 BGN or 100 euros. People with a disability rate above 90 percent receive 25 percent of the poverty line, around 325 BGN or 166 euros. Those with over 90 percent disability who require external assistance and receive a disability pension due to general illness or occupational injury are compensated at 30 percent of the poverty line, roughly 390 BGN or 200 euros. Finally, individuals over 90 percent disabled with external assistance and receiving a social disability pension receive 57 percent of the poverty line, approximately 741 BGN or 378 euros.