Ukraine Faces Intense US Pressure as Draft Peace Plan Demands Land Cessions, Military Limits and Neutrality

According to a draft obtained by Axios, the Trump administration has prepared a peace proposal for ending the war in Ukraine that introduces security guarantees patterned on NATO’s Article 5. Under this concept, the United States and key European partners would regard any renewed large-scale Russian attack across an agreed separation line as a direct threat to the security of the transatlantic community. In such a situation, Washington and its allies would be expected to coordinate an appropriate response, which could include the use of military force. This offer is presented as the most far reaching security assurance the United States has ever offered Ukraine, and it addresses one of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s central demands regarding long term protection.

A senior White House official told Axios that introducing such a guarantee is considered by the administration to be a significant step in the Ukrainian leader’s favour. Trump has not raised this issue publicly before and the draft describes a system in which, after immediate consultations with Kyiv, NATO and the main European capitals, the US president would decide on steps to restore stability. These could range from intelligence and logistical support to economic and diplomatic measures or direct military involvement. The text also states that NATO members including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland and Finland view Ukraine’s security as integral to the stability of Europe and commit to acting in concert with the United States to maintain a unified deterrent posture.

The security arrangement would run for ten years with the option to extend it if all sides agree. Its implementation would be supervised by a Joint Monitoring Commission led by European representatives with US participation. The document is designed to carry the signatures of Ukraine, Russia, the United States, the European Union and NATO. According to the White House, Moscow has been informed of the draft, although it is unclear whether Vladimir Putin will accept it.

The proposal contains stringent requirements for Ukraine. Zelensky would have to consent to additional territorial losses beyond the areas currently held by Russia. The entire Donbas would come under Russian control, and the front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia would be largely frozen. A demilitarised strip is envisaged in the east. The draft also calls for Russia’s full return to the international community, including lifting sanctions and granting amnesty for war crimes. Axios notes that the plan addresses military limitations as well, including a ceiling of 600,000 personnel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a prohibition on stationing NATO troops on Ukrainian territory.

American officials admit that the proposed defence obligation could trigger resistance among Trump’s MAGA supporters, since it commits the United States to Ukraine’s defence if a new conflict erupts. The White House stresses that the document will still be discussed with European partners and remains subject to adjustments.

Axios also released the full outline of the twenty eight point plan prepared by Trump’s team. It calls for Ukraine’s sovereignty to be confirmed and for a comprehensive non aggression pact among Russia, Ukraine and Europe that would settle all disputes from the last three decades. Russia would pledge not to attack its neighbours and NATO would halt further enlargement. A structured dialogue between Russia and NATO, mediated by Washington, would be established to address security issues and pursue de escalation. Ukraine would receive security guarantees but accept limits on its armed forces, constitutional neutrality and a commitment that NATO will not admit it in the future. NATO in turn would codify that Ukraine will not join at any point. The United States agrees not to place allied troops in Ukraine, while European fighter jets would be based in Poland.

The American side outlines several conditions for the guarantees. Washington would be compensated for its commitments. If Ukraine attacks Russia, the guarantees would be revoked. If Russia attacks Ukraine, the United States and its partners would respond with coordinated military action and impose full sanctions, while all previously granted recognitions and benefits would be withdrawn. If Ukraine conducts an unjustified missile strike on Moscow or St Petersburg, the guarantees would lapse.

Ukraine would retain the right to pursue European Union membership and receive preferential access to European markets during the application process. A major reconstruction programme is also foreseen, including a Ukraine Development Fund targeting high growth sectors such as technology, data centres and artificial intelligence. The United States plans to cooperate with Kyiv on gas infrastructure, urban reconstruction, minerals development and other investment projects. The World Bank would create a special financing package to speed up these efforts.

Russia would gradually reenter the global economy following a system of step by step sanction relief. Washington would sign a long term economic cooperation agreement with Moscow involving energy, natural resources, infrastructure, digital technologies and Arctic rare metal projects. Russia would be invited to return to the G8. Frozen assets would be divided for reconstruction and joint investment. One hundred billion US dollars from frozen Russian assets would be injected into US led reconstruction efforts, with the United States receiving half of the profits. Europe would add another one hundred billion US dollars and release assets frozen within the EU. The remaining funds would support a joint US Russian investment platform to foster cooperation and mutual interests.

A bilateral security working group between the United States and Russia would oversee implementation, while Russia would legislate a non aggression policy toward Europe and Ukraine. Washington and Moscow would extend existing nuclear arms control agreements. Ukraine would remain a non nuclear state under the Non Proliferation Treaty. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant would operate under International Atomic Energy Agency supervision, with output shared evenly between Kyiv and Moscow.

Both Ukraine and Russia would commit to educational initiatives aimed at promoting tolerance and cultural understanding. Ukraine would adopt EU standards for protecting linguistic minorities, while both states would abolish discriminatory measures and guarantee media and educational rights. Any form of Nazi ideology would be outlawed.

Territorial arrangements form one of the most controversial parts of the plan. Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk would be recognised de facto as Russian, including by the United States. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia would be frozen along current lines of contact, effectively treating these lines as borders. Russia would relinquish certain additional territories not included in the five regions, but Ukraine’s forces would withdraw from parts of Donetsk that they still control. This withdrawal zone would become a neutral demilitarised area recognised internationally as part of the Russian Federation. Russian soldiers would not enter this buffer zone. Both sides would pledge not to alter borders by force, and violations would void the security guarantees.

The plan mentions free commercial use of the Dnipro River for Ukraine and agreements on grain shipments through the Black Sea. A humanitarian committee would manage prisoner exchanges on an all for all basis, arrange the return of civilian captives including children and coordinate family reunifications. Measures addressing humanitarian suffering would also be introduced.

Ukraine would hold elections within one hundred days. All sides would receive full amnesty for wartime actions, and no legal or financial claims could be pursued in the future. A Peace Council led by President Donald J. Trump would supervise execution of the agreement, with sanctions applied in the event of breaches. A ceasefire would take effect once both armies withdraw to the agreed positions.

The New York Post, citing senior US officials, reported that Rustem Umierov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, provided what was described as positive feedback during discussions with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami. According to one official, Umierov supported most of the plan and proposed amendments that were incorporated before the document was delivered to Zelensky. The officials stopped short of claiming that Kyiv had fully endorsed the plan but stated that Ukrainian representatives accepted a majority of its provisions. The NYP highlights that the proposal includes a politically sensitive clause granting complete amnesty for all parties involved in wartime actions. According to a senior White House official, this clause originated from the Ukrainian side. The same official noted that Kyiv had already pledged to audit all aid received and introduce mechanisms for detecting abuses and penalising individuals who profited illegally from the conflict.

In his nightly address, Zelensky confirmed receiving the American proposals, describing them as the US vision rather than a final agreement. He said Ukrainian and American teams would continue working on the details to ensure their authenticity and feasibility, adding that Ukraine, the United States and European partners are prepared for thorough and transparent discussions.

At the United Nations Security Council, US Ambassador Mike Waltz said Washington remains willing to introduce additional sanctions on Russia and continue providing weapons to Ukraine if Moscow refuses to halt hostilities and engage in real negotiations. Waltz repeated that diplomacy is the only way to achieve a durable and fair settlement and stressed that the United States has made efforts at the highest level to secure peace. He said generous terms have been offered to Russia in exchange for stopping its attacks and meeting directly with Ukraine. Waltz also highlighted recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure, stating that these operations have inflicted severe damage on Russia’s energy networks and reduced its capacity to finance the war. He claimed Russia has suffered more than one million casualties and remains under intense international pressure.

Waltz appealed to the global community, especially European states, to stop buying Russian energy and support the push for a ceasefire. He pledged that Washington will maintain military assistance to Ukraine and impose further economic costs if Russia ignores calls for peace. He also urged the UN to intensify efforts to return abducted Ukrainian children. His message concluded with a call for all UN members to support a ceasefire and end the conflict.

The Financial Times reported that the Trump administration is applying strong pressure on Kyiv to accept the peace plan by Thanksgiving on 27 November. According to Ukrainian officials, the White House has outlined an aggressive timetable that includes presenting the joint American Russian proposal to Moscow by late November and finalising it in early December. Several provisions are considered unacceptable by Ukraine and counter proposals are being drafted. One senior Ukrainian official compared the current pressure to the earlier American push over a controversial minerals agreement under which the United States acquired rights to extract critical resources in Ukraine. Kyiv accepted that deal in hopes of maintaining American backing in the war.

European leaders reacted cautiously. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Brussels had not heard of any meaningful concessions from Moscow, calling into question the balance of the initiative. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that Trump supports the document and that it is a good plan for both sides.

The Ukrainian presidency confirmed that Zelensky had received the draft and was ready to consider it. Talks with a US military delegation led by US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll had already produced an agreement to work quickly on a peace arrangement.