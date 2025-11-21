Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Competes with Alcaraz and Ruud for Esteemed ATP Honor

Penka from Bulgaria Sanctioned by US for Assisting Iranian Oil Exports
A Bulgarian woman has been sanctioned by the United States for violating the oil embargo imposed on Iran.
Grigor Dimitrov has been shortlisted for the ATP’s annual distinctions, with this year’s awards scheduled for the week of December 8 to 14. The Bulgarian star is once again in the running for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, which he currently holds. His name appears alongside those of the previous two recipients, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, as well as Felix Auger Aliassime, completing the group of four nominees.
Dimitrov’s season produced several memorable moments, including his dramatic showing at Wimbledon. In the fourth round, he pushed the then world number one Jannik Sinner to the brink, taking a two set lead against the Italian who ultimately went on to lift the trophy. The match turned in the third set, when Dimitrov tore a pectoral muscle, an injury that ruled him out for nearly four months. The image of him raising his right hand to acknowledge the umpire despite the pain became one of the defining scenes of the 2025 tennis year.
After a long recovery, the three time Grand Slam semifinalist returned to the court at the Paris Masters. He opened his campaign with a convincing straight sets win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, signalling a steady comeback. But his progress was cut short once more, as physical issues forced him to withdraw from the event before his scheduled clash with Daniil Medvedev, a match many had been waiting for.
The memory of Naim Süleymanoğlu, recognized worldwide as the greatest weightlifter of all time, was honored at a commemoration program organized in Bulgaria
Bulgarian racing talent Nikola Tsolov is set to make his Formula 2 debut ahead of schedule this month.
Bulgaria secured three spots in the finals on the opening day of the European Aerobics Championship for juniors and girls, which is taking place in Ganja, Azerbaijan
Grigor Dimitrov will close out 2025 among the world’s top 50 tennis players
On November 4, 2025, at exactly 1:00 p.m., Bulgaria witnessed a remarkable feat of strength: two Bulgarians successfully pulled the country’s newest aircraft
The final months of the year are shaping up to deliver some of the most electrifying boxing title fights in recent memory.
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence