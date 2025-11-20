New Czech Metro Trains Arrive in Sofia to Replace Ageing Russian Fleet

The first of the eight new Škoda metro trains that will replace the ageing Russian units is already in Sofia and was presented today at the Obelya depot. The train was unveiled by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev together with representatives of the Czech manufacturer and the management of Metropolitan EAD. The new model is 80 meters long, has electronic displays for upcoming stops, redesigned seating and dedicated spaces for passengers with disabilities. The manufacturers highlighted the smooth acceleration and braking, as well as the improved energy efficiency.

Mayor Terziev described the metro as one of the city’s key priorities and noted that the introduction of new rolling stock is an essential part of building a modern transport system. Metropolitan’s executive director Nikolay Naydenov said that a total of eight trains are scheduled to arrive, with passengers expected to board the new fleet from July 2026. Škoda representatives added that the entire order is worth 66 million euro and will expand the capacity and comfort of the Sofia Metro.

The new trains are intended to replace the oldest Russian-built sets currently running on lines 1, 2 and 4. Their introduction will also support the operation of the new station between Slivnitsa and Obelya, whose construction began in October, and will make it possible to shorten intervals on some sections. Each train is equipped with rechargeable batteries that allow up to one kilometre of independent movement in case of a technical failure.

After the initial testing in the Czech Republic, the second and third units are expected to be delivered for trials in Sofia by the end of 2025, followed by the remaining five. The last train in the series should arrive in May 2026, which will mark the beginning of the phased commissioning of the new fleet, Terziev confirmed.

The mayor also noted that work is progressing on the construction of ten new metro stations. He said the municipality expects to select a contractor soon for the extension of the first metro line along Tsaritsa Ioana Boulevard, while design work continues actively on the routes in the area of Studentski Grad.

The trains are composed of four interconnected carriages forming a continuous interior that allows passengers to move freely along the entire length of 71.8 meters. The weight is 116.3 tons, and the maximum speed of 90 kilometres per hour ensures effective service even during peak hours. Each train can carry up to 762 passengers, and the layout includes spaces for wheelchairs, strollers and bicycles. The interior features a new generation climate control system, and the video surveillance equipment records to secure storage with data retained for at least twenty days.

The overall project for the delivery of the eight trains is valued at 68.5 million euros and was carried out through an open public procurement procedure by Metropolitan EAD.

According to the municipality and Škoda Group, the new trains are the result of coordinated work between Sofia Municipality, the company operating the metro, the Czech manufacturer, state institutions and diplomatic partners. Terziev emphasised that such projects require long-term planning, technical expertise and close cooperation. He thanked the teams working in the Transport and Urban Mobility department, stressing that progress becomes meaningful when people can see and feel the improvements in their everyday travel.