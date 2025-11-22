New Year, New Format: How Exchange Offices in Bulgaria Will Show Rates After the Euro Switch

From the start of 2026, when Bulgaria introduces the euro, currency exchange boards will follow the format used across the eurozone. Tavex notes that the shift may create some confusion at the beginning of the year, since people are used to the current domestic system.

Until now, Bulgarian exchange offices have shown foreign currencies in relation to the lev (BGN). The standard has been simple: one unit of a foreign currency equals a certain number of leva. After the euro (EUR) becomes the official currency, the boards will adopt the eurozone method, where the starting point is always one euro. The new format will indicate how many units of another currency correspond to one euro.

This approach reflects the way the European Central Bank publishes all official exchange rates. Since the euro serves as the base currency for all member states, using one reference point makes comparisons easier and keeps conditions consistent across markets. The model has already been applied by countries that joined the euro earlier, including Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

According to Tavex, the change brings several practical advantages. Consumers will have a clearer understanding of differences between currencies. Businesses will find it easier to navigate international transactions. Financial oversight becomes simpler because all participants work with the same benchmark. Although Bulgarian institutions have not issued a final statement on the exact visual format, market participants expect the boards to follow the familiar eurozone layout in line with the technical requirements set by the European Central Bank.

The adjustment affects only the way the information is presented. The actual value of each exchange operation remains exactly the same. The difference lies solely in how the rate is expressed, not in the outcome of the transaction.