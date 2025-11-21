Sofia to Rimini: New Direct Summer Flights Begin in 2026

Business » TOURISM | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 13:32
Bulgaria: Sofia to Rimini: New Direct Summer Flights Begin in 2026

Wizz Air has announced a new direct flight connecting Sofia with Rimini, Italy, beginning March 31, 2026. The route will operate three times weekly – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays – during the summer season. Tickets are now available for purchase via wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from BGN 48.99 (approximately €25).

Rimini, located on Italy’s Adriatic coast, is a well-known summer destination celebrated for its long sandy beaches, historic streets, and culinary offerings. Visitors can explore landmarks such as the Arch of Augustus, the Tiberius Bridge, and the city’s historic center, which reflects the legacy of ancient Rome. The nearby Republic of San Marino, one of the world’s oldest countries, can be reached easily for day trips. Rimini attracts both families and younger travelers seeking a mix of relaxation and entertainment.

The addition of Rimini strengthens Wizz Air’s presence in Bulgaria and supports increased tourist exchange between the two countries. Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect – operator of Sofia Airport, emphasized that the new route reflects a strong partnership with Wizz Air and expands options and connectivity for passengers.

Anastasia Novak, Wizz Air’s Manager of Corporate Sustainability and Communications, highlighted that this is the eighth new route from Sofia this year, underscoring the airline’s goal to offer passengers a broader range of destinations, convenience, and affordable prices, while maintaining reliable flight performance.

The listed one-way fare includes the administrative fee and a small cabin bag (maximum 40x30x20 cm). Checked luggage or larger wheeled baggage will incur extra fees. Seats at these promotional prices are limited and only valid for bookings via wizzair.com or the Wizz mobile app.

