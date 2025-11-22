Yellow Alert Issued for Strong Winds in Eastern and Southeastern Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 17:09
Bulgaria: Yellow Alert Issued for Strong Winds in Eastern and Southeastern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a first-level yellow warning for strong southwest winds on Friday, November 21, affecting six districts in Eastern and Southeastern Bulgaria. The alert covers Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo, and Kardzhali.

During Friday and Saturday, the weather is expected to see temporary breaks in cloud cover and a general decrease in cloudiness. Precipitation will become less frequent and lighter, primarily affecting western areas and the Rila-Rhodope region. In the eastern part of the country, winds will continue to blow moderately to strongly from the south, while in western valleys they will weaken and be accompanied by fog or low cloudiness.

Looking ahead to the night before Sunday and Sunday itself, rain is forecast to move from west to east across Bulgaria. Winds will shift to a west-northwest direction, bringing cooler temperatures first to Northern Bulgaria, and later spreading to the southern and eastern regions. Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious as strong winds may pose risks.

