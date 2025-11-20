Sofia Crash by Doctor’s Son Highlights Dangers of Youth Behind Supercars

Crime | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 16:05
Bulgaria: Sofia Crash by Doctor’s Son Highlights Dangers of Youth Behind Supercars

A traffic incident in Sofia has sparked widespread discussion online after a 19-year-old driver crashed a high-powered car into a pole. The young man, Nidal Mohammad, is the son of a well-known Sofia orthopedist and traumatologist. Witnesses reported that the vehicle involved was a tuned Mercedes C 63 AMG S PERFORMANCE, boasting 700 horsepower. The collision took place near the former Arena Zapad cinema, leaving the car severely damaged.

Social media users have been quick to react, with many expressing disbelief and concern over such a young driver handling a car of this magnitude. The incident has drawn nearly a thousand comments in one Facebook group alone, with reactions ranging from mockery to sharp criticism. Some users joked about the car’s rims being salvageable, while others condemned the combination of inexperience and extreme power under the hood, warning of the danger it poses to the public.

The father’s professional background, with a career at University Hospital “Tsaritsa Joanna” and a current position in a private hospital, was highlighted in discussions, adding to the public’s fascination. Observers noted that at 19, most people cannot access such high-performance vehicles, and the crash could have had fatal consequences had a pedestrian been in the area. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Comments also reflected broader concerns about German car quality and the potential for future incidents, with many hoping that the young driver will not repeat such risky behavior. While the crash caused considerable material damage, the broader public reaction underscores anxieties over youth, wealth, and responsibility behind the wheel.

