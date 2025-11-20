Bulgaria Hits Organized Crime in €100 Million Artifact Bust

Crime | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 12:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Hits Organized Crime in €100 Million Artifact Bust

Bulgarian authorities have seized artifacts valued at approximately 100 million euros from the black market, marking one of the most significant cultural heritage operations in recent years. Deputy City Prosecutor Angel Kanev announced that 35 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, including treasure hunters, dealers, and traffickers holding influential positions.

Among those detained are both business owners and individuals who have not contributed to social security for over a decade, raising questions about the legality of their income and assets. Tax audits for all those arrested have already begun. The operation is ongoing in multiple cities, including Sofia, Stara Zagora, Vidin, Razgrad, Shumen, Dupnitsa, Dolni Dabnik, and Novi Pazar.

Authorities have recovered gold coins and investment-grade gold originating from Europe, China, and Egypt. Kanev noted the exceptional value of the items and confirmed that images will not be publicly released. Investigators believe the criminal network has been active for more than 16 years across the US and Balkan region, operating through numerous subcontractors abroad. Arrests have also been made in Greece, including archaeologists and professors found with artifacts from illegal excavations.

The case also involves counterintelligence elements, with several suspects allegedly laundering money with assistance from Chinese networks. Registered financial transactions linked to the network exceed USD 1 billion, and significant amounts of cash have been confiscated. Kanev emphasized that investigations of this magnitude typically last over a decade, with the primary goal being the protection and return of cultural heritage to its countries of origin.

The operation, coordinated by Eurojust and Europol and supervised by the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, involved the Directorate General for the Prevention of Corruption, the National Investigation Service, and the National Security Service. Similar large-scale international actions were conducted in Germany, Italy, Greece, France, the United Kingdom, and Albania, targeting organized crime groups involved in trafficking cultural property and laundering illicit funds.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: artifacts, Bulgarian, black market

Related Articles:

Penka from Bulgaria Sanctioned by US for Assisting Iranian Oil Exports

A Bulgarian woman has been sanctioned by the United States for violating the oil embargo imposed on Iran.

Crime | November 21, 2025, Friday // 13:00

Bulgarian Tennis Star Dimitrov Competes with Alcaraz and Ruud for Esteemed ATP Honor

Grigor Dimitrov has been shortlisted for the ATP’s annual distinctions, with this year’s awards scheduled for the week of December 8 to 14

Sports | November 21, 2025, Friday // 09:49

Bulgarian MEP: At Least 200,000 Macedonians Have Bulgarian Citizenship

MEP Andrey Kovatchev, representing GERB/EPP, has highlighted that approximately 200,000 citizens of North Macedonia have been granted Bulgarian citizenship

World » Southeast Europe | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 15:34

Bulgaria: Leva-To-Euro Exchanges At Post Offices Will Require ID Verification!

When exchanging Bulgarian leva for euros at post offices, all clients will be required to present a valid identity document

Society | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 08:24

How Bulgarian Pensioners Abroad Can Ensure Their Payments Continue

Bulgarian pensioners living abroad must take steps to ensure they continue receiving their pensions without interruption by submitting

Society | November 17, 2025, Monday // 13:06

Bulgarian Students to Experience EU Institutions in Brussels Through Youth Academy

In April 2026, Bulgarian high school students will have the opportunity to spend a week in Brussels as part of the From Idea to Law - Youth Academy program

Society » Education | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 11:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Sofia Crash by Doctor’s Son Highlights Dangers of Youth Behind Supercars

A traffic incident in Sofia has sparked widespread discussion online after a 19-year-old driver crashed a high-powered car into a pole

Crime | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 16:05

Bulgarian Customs Officer Caught with Over 50,000 Euros in Bribery Scandal

A customs inspector in Bulgaria has been detained following the discovery of cash totaling over 110,000 leva (around 50,000 euros) in his residence

Crime | November 17, 2025, Monday // 17:05

Sofia’s Reduta Neighborhood on Edge After Series of Shootings

Residents of Sofia’s "Reduta" district are increasingly unsettled after a string of shooting incidents in the area around Pogledec and Petar Mitov streets

Crime | November 17, 2025, Monday // 08:44

Investigation Exposes Bulgarian Role in Massive Russian Money-Laundering Operation

Bulgarian brokerage firms have been implicated in an international investigation into a Russian money-laundering scheme. According to Intelligence Online

Crime | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 10:43

Sofia Police Warn: Drugs Hidden in Candy-Like Bags Targeting Children

The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs has reported a new and particularly dangerous method of drug distribution aimed at children

Crime | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 17:18

Bulgarian Prosecutors: North Macedonian Doctor Intentionally Ran Over Dog Maya, Freed on 2,500 Euros Bail

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has concluded that the dog named Maya, who was run over in Sofia’s Razsadnika neighborhood

Crime | November 13, 2025, Thursday // 16:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria