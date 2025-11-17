Greece Faces Deep Demographic Crisis

Greece is confronting a serious demographic crisis, as many young people struggle to gain financial independence and start families, according to a study by the national statistical agency Elstat, BNR reports. The research shows that a significant portion of young Greeks remain in their parents’ homes until their 30s. Low wages not only prevent independent living but also restrict social opportunities. Surveys indicate that young people aspire to autonomy, yet financial constraints make it nearly impossible. Psychologists highlight that prolonged dependence on parents negatively affects the younger generation and contributes to the broader demographic decline.

Greece now leads Europe in terms of the age at which young people leave home, according to Eurostat. The housing shortage has worsened the problem, and although the government has introduced measures such as covering one year’s rent for young families, low salaries and job insecurity continue to suppress both independence and the decision to have children. Over the past 13 years, Greece has seen 250,000 fewer births than two decades ago. Opposition parties, including SYRIZA, argue that parliamentary debates alone cannot resolve the crisis without a comprehensive long-term strategy.

Despite these social challenges, Greece expects economic growth of 2.4 percent in 2026, slightly higher than this year’s 2.2 percent. The government projects that higher investment and strong consumer spending, supported in part by European Union recovery funds, will drive the growth. The independent Greek fiscal council has accepted these forecasts. Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierakakis is set to present the final draft budget for 2026 to parliament later today.

The demographic issues and economic outlook highlight a paradox: while growth is expected, structural social problems such as delayed independence and low birth rates remain pressing concerns for the nation.