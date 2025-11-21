New US Peace Plan Faces European Doubts While Kyiv Braces for Kellogg’s Exit

World » UKRAINE | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 13:00
Bulgaria: New US Peace Plan Faces European Doubts While Kyiv Braces for Kellogg’s Exit

EU leaders reacted cautiously to reports of a new 28 point US proposal for ending the war in Ukraine, stressing that any credible peace initiative must be supported by both Kyiv and European partners. Speaking before the EU Foreign Affairs Council on 20 November, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that Europe welcomes genuine attempts to stop the fighting, but warned that a sustainable agreement cannot be reached without those directly affected by the conflict.

Kallas noted that European officials had only recently learned about the latest draft, which American media say was prepared by the Trump administration in coordination with Russian representatives. She underlined that peace cannot be discussed in abstract terms, since the war has a clear aggressor and a state defending itself. According to her, Moscow has shown no intention of making concessions, pointing to the most recent night of Russian missile attacks and to the fact that the vast majority of Russian strikes continue to target civilian sites such as homes, hospitals and schools.

She repeated that Europe supports meaningful diplomatic efforts, but only if they result in a just and lasting settlement. Kallas said that without Ukrainian and European participation, no plan could realistically be implemented.

The emerging US blueprint, reported on 19 November, includes proposals such as transferring the entire Donbas region to Russia, limiting certain categories of Ukrainian weapons, significantly reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces and granting Russian the status of a state language. Qatar and Türkiye have reportedly been involved in the drafting process. According to Axios, a planned meeting in Türkiye between President Volodymyr Zelensky and US envoy Steve Witkoff was cancelled after the Ukrainian side arrived with their own proposal, which Moscow would not accept.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented separately that Washington will continue developing “serious and realistic” ideas aimed at ending the war. Rubio argued that both Kyiv and Moscow would ultimately have to agree to difficult compromises. He said this is why the administration was working on a list of possible scenarios and would keep expanding it.

Amid these diplomatic moves, the White House confirmed that Gen. Keith Kellogg, the US Special Envoy for Ukraine, will leave his post in January. His departure removes one of Kyiv’s strongest advocates in Washington at a moment of mounting pressure. Sources cited by Reuters said Kellogg always viewed his assignment as temporary, as roles of this kind typically require Senate confirmation after about a year. The administration has not named a successor.

Initially tasked with engagement on both Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg was later limited to the Ukrainian track after the Kremlin objected to his participation. At times, his role was overshadowed by Trump ally Steve Witkoff, whom Moscow reportedly preferred as an interlocutor despite his lack of diplomatic or military background.

In Kyiv, Kellogg was regarded as a reliable defender of Ukraine’s position. Zelensky once joked that Kellogg’s presence in the capital offered the same protection as a Patriot missile battery. During his term, he helped negotiate the US Ukraine critical minerals agreement, assisted in securing the release of political prisoners in Belarus and consistently condemned Russian attacks.

Advocacy groups in Washington described him as an essential link between Kyiv and the Trump administration. According to Ostap Yarysh of Razom for Ukraine, Kellogg was one of the few US officials able to identify and counter Russia’s delaying tactics during negotiations.

His exit coincides with reports that Witkoff is working on a new plan more closely aligned with Russian demands. He has allegedly been meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, a senior Russian negotiator, about renewed territorial concessions and limits on Ukrainian sovereignty. Although the developments appear linked, sources say Kellogg’s departure is not a reaction to the new plan or to domestic corruption scandals affecting the Ukrainian government.

Still, the combination of intensified Russian strikes, renewed territorial pressure and shifting diplomatic dynamics underscores how fragile Ukraine’s situation remains as it enters a fourth winter of war without one of its most outspoken American supporters.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Kallas, Ukraine, Russia

Related Articles:

Ukraine Faces Intense US Pressure as Draft Peace Plan Demands Land Cessions, Military Limits and Neutrality

According to a draft obtained by Axios, the Trump administration has prepared a peace proposal for ending the war in Ukraine that introduces security guarantees patterned on NATO’s Article 5

World » Ukraine | November 21, 2025, Friday // 10:03

Trump Backs 28 Point Peace Plan as Washington Seeks New Path to End the Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump has endorsed a 28-point plan aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, a proposal shaped quietly in recent weeks by senior members of his administration through conversations with Russian

World » Ukraine | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:18

Massive Russian Strike Turns Ternopil Into 'Hell': At Least 20 Dead, Children Among the Victims

A large-scale Russian strike on 19 November devastated the city of Ternopil and several other regions across Ukraine

World » Ukraine | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:27

Ukraine: At Least 20 Killed in Ternopil After Russian Strike Destroys Residential Tower Amid Mass Attacks (UPDATED)

A high-rise residential building in Ternopil was destroyed after a Russian strike during the night and early morning of 18–19 November, leaving two people dead

World » Ukraine | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:20

Poland Uncovers Suspected Russian Sabotage Network Behind Railway Blasts

Polish authorities are investigating what they describe as one of the most serious sabotage incidents on the country’s railway network in recent years

World » EU | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 17:38

Russia Shifts Focus to 'Enemy Governments': Where Bulgaria Stands in the New Ranking

A Russian media outlet, "Vzglyad," has released a ranking of what it calls "hostile governments," assessing countries according to their perceived antagonism toward Russia through a points-based system

Politics | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 16:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Faces Intense US Pressure as Draft Peace Plan Demands Land Cessions, Military Limits and Neutrality

According to a draft obtained by Axios, the Trump administration has prepared a peace proposal for ending the war in Ukraine that introduces security guarantees patterned on NATO’s Article 5

World » Ukraine | November 21, 2025, Friday // 10:03

Trump Backs 28 Point Peace Plan as Washington Seeks New Path to End the Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump has endorsed a 28-point plan aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, a proposal shaped quietly in recent weeks by senior members of his administration through conversations with Russian

World » Ukraine | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 09:18

Massive Russian Strike Turns Ternopil Into 'Hell': At Least 20 Dead, Children Among the Victims

A large-scale Russian strike on 19 November devastated the city of Ternopil and several other regions across Ukraine

World » Ukraine | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:27

Ukraine: At Least 20 Killed in Ternopil After Russian Strike Destroys Residential Tower Amid Mass Attacks (UPDATED)

A high-rise residential building in Ternopil was destroyed after a Russian strike during the night and early morning of 18–19 November, leaving two people dead

World » Ukraine | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:20

Russian Strikes Hit Multiple Regions, Killing Teen in Kharkiv and Damaging Key Sites in Dnipro

Russian strikes continued across several Ukrainian regions, causing casualties, damage to critical facilities and widespread power outages

World » Ukraine | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:10

Macron, Zelensky Strike Defense Deal Paving Way for 100 Rafale Fighter Jets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a declaration on Nov. 17 that sets out a long-term framework for cooperation in the defense sector

World » Ukraine | November 17, 2025, Monday // 16:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria