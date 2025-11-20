GERB Pushes Plan for 60 Euros Christmas Support for Low Income Pensioners

GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced that his party will put forward a proposal for a Christmas supplement of 120 lev, which is about 61.36 euros, for pensioners whose monthly income is below the poverty threshold of 638 lev. He stated that the necessary funds can be secured within the state budget. Borissov explained that the idea was discussed with leaders from other political groups during a meeting attended by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

He also noted that he expects the Joint Governance Council that brings together GERB, BSP United Left and There Is Such a People to work more effectively in the coming period.

At the same time, Delyan Peevski, who leads DPS-New Beginning and supports the government, urged the Finance Ministry to provide a Christmas payment of 110 lev, equal to 56.24 euro, for the elderly. His request was formally submitted in a letter to Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.

Earlier in November, GERB deputy floor leader Denitsa Sacheva stated that no holiday supplements were foreseen this year due to the tight budget. On November 18, the parliamentary Labour and Social Policy Committee, chaired by Sacheva, instructed the Social Policy Minister to submit by December 20 proposals for legislative changes that would establish regular Christmas and Easter support for the most vulnerable groups. These include pensioners, single parents, households with multiple children and individuals living alone who face financial hardship.