Bulgaria Urges Action Over Ambition at COP30, Calls for Global Unity on Climate Goals

At the ministerial segment of the UN Climate Change Conference COP30, Bulgaria’s Deputy Minister of Environment and Water Atanas Kostadinov emphasized the need to align ambitious climate goals with concrete, actionable measures, the Ministry of Environment and Water reported.

Kostadinov highlighted three central points for the conference participants. First, he stressed the importance of meeting the 1.5°C target, noting Bulgaria’s ongoing efforts to expand renewable energy and modernize its energy systems. The Ministry reported that greenhouse gas emissions in Bulgaria fell by over 60% compared to the base year, and by more than 22% compared with the previous year, reflecting the country’s commitment to international climate recommendations.

Second, he underscored the importance of adaptation in climate policy, supporting the adoption of clear indicators to objectively track progress at both national and sectoral levels.

Third, Kostadinov called for unity built on diversity, drawing on the EU’s experience to illustrate that ambitious goals can be met even when countries have differing national conditions. “Collaboration strengthens our readiness to face climate change,” he said. He concluded with a call to action: “We cannot confront the climate crisis like children; we must act with wisdom and maturity. The time for preparation is over – the time for implementation is now. Bulgaria reaches out to move forward together. Let COP30 be where determination replaces hesitation.”

The Brazilian presidency, hosting COP30, framed the conference as a “conference of implementation,” marking ten years since the Paris Agreement. Brazil emphasized actionable results guided by three principles: implementation, inclusion, and innovation, and called for a joint global effort involving governments, the private sector, scientists, civil society, and local communities.

Among Brazil’s priorities, tropical forests, particularly the Amazon, are highlighted as both carbon sinks and sources of economic and social progress for local communities. Accelerating the energy transition through renewable energy development, industrial and transport transformation, and a just phase-out of fossil fuels also ranks high on the agenda.