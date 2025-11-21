Trump Backs 28 Point Peace Plan as Washington Seeks New Path to End the Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump has endorsed a 28-point plan aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, a proposal shaped quietly in recent weeks by senior members of his administration through conversations with Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev and Ukrainian contacts. According to an official who spoke to NBC News, the group working on the document includes Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner. The official said the initiative is built around security guarantees designed to make a long term peace possible and includes elements that Washington believes Kyiv considers essential. He stressed that the draft still needs further conversations with major parties before it can be completed.

NBC News reported that the framework has not been shared in full with Ukraine and that the timing coincides with a visit by a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv. The White House views that trip as part of a broader push to restart negotiations, although a Pentagon representative said the plan is not the central topic of the military officials’ meetings. Three additional US officials confirmed to NBC that the peace plan still requires formal presentation to the Ukrainian government. They also noted that despite American efforts to reenergize diplomacy, Moscow has not shown willingness to soften its demands and has downplayed media reports that Washington is advancing a structured 28-point proposal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow has no arrangements to meet with US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll after his Kyiv talks and said that the general situation has not changed since Trump and Putin met in Alaska in August. A US defense official added that Driscoll has been briefed on the plan but reiterated that it is not the focus of his Ukraine discussions. Sources close to Kyiv told NBC News and European officials confirmed that Ukraine was not involved in the drafting. They said the government had only been informed in broad terms and has not been asked for recommendations.

A White House representative said Trump believes the time has come to halt the fighting and that compromise from all sides could allow the conflict to be resolved. The comments followed separate reports revealing that Trump’s team had been working discreetly with Russian counterparts. Axios and the Financial Times earlier described another version of the same proposed framework, allegedly drawn up during meetings in Miami, which Kyiv reportedly rejected as unacceptable. Subsequent reporting said Qatar and Türkiye are assisting the US effort and helping facilitate contacts. President Volodymyr Zelensky later stated that Ukraine is prepared to cooperate with Washington in pursuit of a real peace agreement.

A separate report by the Kyiv Independent said that Ukraine is uneasy about the direction of Washington’s new push, noting that the proposals under consideration would require Kyiv to give up territory, surrender certain weapons systems and scale down its military. Sources who spoke to the publication said that the US team led by Witkoff has been holding direct discussions with Dmitriev, and European partners have already been briefed. The same sources indicated that some of Russia’s maximalist demands, previously softened in earlier rounds of talks, appear to be resurfacing. One contact familiar with the US draft said Moscow senses Ukraine’s difficult position on the battlefield and is taking advantage of the turmoil caused by a corruption scandal in Kyiv.

Zelensky, who announced he would travel to Türkiye to revive dialogue, stressed that he still hopes diplomacy can progress across several channels. Trump, speaking separately, said he remains determined to stop the war and reminded reporters he had previously managed to bring an end to eight conflicts, adding he now hopes to achieve the same with President Putin. In parallel to the political talks, the Kyiv Independent reported that a military delegation is also preparing to brief the White House after inspecting the situation on the ground and could later travel to Moscow for further discussions. The two sides last held direct negotiations nearly four months ago. Ukraine continues to call for a ceasefire along the current front line, while Russia insists on the formal cession of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Commenting on recent diplomatic activity, Peskov said there has been no movement since Trump and Putin last spoke. Zelensky told the public after his trip to Turkey that only Washington possesses the influence necessary to bring the conflict to an end and that Ukraine has supported every strong and fair American initiative this year. He also noted that Türkiye is prepared to provide a platform for talks, which Kyiv welcomes, and that Ukraine is ready to join any other meaningful format capable of producing real results. He said lasting peace will depend on close coordination with partners and on continued US leadership.

The UK weighed in as well, with the Foreign Office saying it supports Trump’s effort and repeating London’s position that Russia could end the fighting immediately by pulling its troops out of Ukraine. Reuters reported that this statement followed its earlier story that Washington is pressuring Ukraine to consider a peace plan requiring territorial concessions and limits on its military capabilities. A British representative said the UK shares Trump’s desire to bring the conflict to an end and again insisted that Moscow alone bears responsibility for prolonging the war.

Zelensky later reiterated that Ukraine is open to working with the US after further media reporting revealed that the 28-point plan includes transferring the whole of Donbas to Russia, cutting Ukraine’s army in half and recognising Russian as a state language. Axios said the plan was drafted by Witkoff together with Dmitriev. The White House recently expressed hope that a general framework for ending the war could be reached before the end of the month.