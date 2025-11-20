Bulgaria Faces Strong Winds and Rain Across 17 Regions on Thursday

On Thursday, November 20, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy and rainy weather, with heavier precipitation expected in parts of Southwestern Bulgaria and the extreme southern areas of the Eastern Rhodopes. During the day, clouds will thin in some areas, temporarily stopping the rain, while valleys and lowlands may see fog or low-layered clouds in the morning. Winds will moderate in some regions but remain strong and gusty in the southeast and north of the mountains, prompting a yellow warning for strong winds across 17 regions.

Temperatures will vary widely, with minimums generally between 5° and 10°, reaching 13°-15° in the southeastern regions. Maximum temperatures will mostly range from 10° to 15°, though southern areas and regions affected by the south wind could see highs of 20°-22°. In Sofia, expect a low of around 7° and a high near 18°.

Mountain areas will stay cloudy with significant rainfall, especially in Southwestern massifs and central and eastern parts of the Stara Planina. Above 2000-2200 meters, rain will turn to snow. Strong southwest winds will continue across high peaks and exposed areas, with temperatures around 12° at 1200 meters and 6° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with morning rain showers tapering off during the day. Winds will be moderate to strong from the southwest, particularly along the southern coast. Maximum temperatures will range from 15°-16° in the north to 21°-22° in the south, with sea temperatures between 15° and 16° and waves reaching 3-4 points.

Across the Balkan Peninsula, cloudy skies will dominate, with fog in some plains. Rainfall is expected mainly in western areas and will be heavy along the Adriatic coast, accompanied by thunderstorms. In the eastern parts and north of the mountains, south-southwest winds will again strengthen.