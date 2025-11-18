Bulgarian MEP: At Least 200,000 Macedonians Have Bulgarian Citizenship

MEP Andrey Kovatchev

MEP Andrey Kovatchev, representing GERB/EPP, has highlighted that approximately 200,000 citizens of North Macedonia have been granted Bulgarian citizenship “by origin,” having demonstrated that their ancestors were Bulgarians and signed a declaration affirming their Bulgarian identity. In an interview with “24 Chasa,” Kovatchev suggested the creation of a public register documenting those who have received citizenship this way and proposed a ceremonial acknowledgment, including a photograph in front of the Bulgarian flag and coat of arms, to preserve institutional memory.

At the same time, Kovatchev sharply criticized the current Bulgarian Citizenship Law, calling it “inadequate” for addressing the needs of Bulgarians in Moldova and Ukraine, many of whom have waited years to obtain citizenship despite being able to prove their origins. He argued that the law and its implementation should be urgently revised to streamline procedures, ensure fairness, and improve the work of institutions responsible for issuing citizenship.

Kovatchev also stressed the importance of clear and consistent policies toward North Macedonia. He noted that the Macedonian government bears responsibility for demonstrating its commitment to EU integration, particularly in fulfilling obligations toward Bulgaria under bilateral treaties, including the recognition and constitutional inclusion of Bulgarians. According to the MEP, legal reforms should not only establish a public register and ceremonial practices but also reinforce the protection of the rights of Bulgarians living outside the historical Bulgarian territories.

Furthermore, Kovatchev called on the Bulgarian National Assembly and the Ministry of Justice to implement legal changes allowing a limited public register of citizenship applicants, which would comply with European legislation while increasing transparency for those seeking Bulgarian citizenship.

