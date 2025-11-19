Roberta Metsola Backs Bulgaria’s Euro Bid, Urges EU to Fight Disinformation and Apathy

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola met with National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan during a gathering of European parliamentary leaders in Brussels, using the occasion to highlight Bulgaria’s progress toward adopting the euro. In a message shared on X, she said she was pleased to meet Nazaryan and noted that, following Bulgaria’s recent accession to Schengen, the country’s preparation for joining the eurozone on January 1 was encouraging.

Speaking earlier at the opening of the forum, Metsola stressed the importance of higher voter participation across the EU. She warned that each day brings reminders of how vulnerable democratic systems can be, pointing to the ongoing war in Europe, rising geopolitical tensions and growing pressures on freedoms long considered secure. Disinformation, she said, continues to distort public debate, leaving many Europeans questioning the value of democracy and the purpose of voting.

Metsola argued that democratic institutions must demonstrate that they still deliver meaningful results for society. She emphasised that elected representatives carry the responsibility of responding to citizens’ expectations and concerns. According to her, political leaders should also remember that young people often encounter political issues for the first time through social media. Reaching this audience, she said, requires more deliberate efforts to counter polarisation and prevent the spread of populist narratives.