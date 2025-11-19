Massive Russian Strike Turns Ternopil Into 'Hell': At Least 20 Dead, Children Among the Victims

A large-scale Russian strike on 19 November devastated the city of Ternopil and several other regions across Ukraine, leaving at least 20 people dead, among them two children, and injuring 66 more. The casualty count shifted several times throughout the morning, as emergency crews continued working at multiple impact sites.

According to updated information from the Prosecutor General’s Office, the State Emergency Service and the National Police, the toll rose steadily as rescue teams reached collapsed buildings and pulled survivors from debris. Earlier in the day, the National Police had confirmed 16 deaths and 64 injured, including 14 children. By mid-day, the Emergency Service raised the number of fatalities to 19, followed by the Interior Ministry’s figure of 20 dead and 66 wounded, 16 of them children. First responders evacuated 45 people from the affected locations.

In Ternopil, almost half of a multi-story residential building has been destroyed.#RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/WFNOAAT1ka — Oriannalyla ???????? (@Lyla_lilas) November 19, 2025

Officials reported that the attack struck two sites in Ternopil. Serhii Danilin, spokesperson for the regional emergency service, said one of the strikes hit the upper floors of a nine-storey residential building, causing heavy destruction, while the second location saw limited structural damage but a large fire. The Prosecutor General’s Office added that missiles and drones struck residential buildings on Stusa Street and 15 Kvitnia Street, as well as damaging an industrial facility. Rescue and investigative units remain on scene, and firefighting operations are ongoing.

The assault on Ternopil took place during a wider overnight barrage against Ukraine. Russia launched 476 drones and 48 missiles, the Air Force said, targeting regions far from the front line, including Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted most of the incoming weapons, downing 442 drones along with dozens of cruise missiles. However, seven missiles and 34 drones still reached their targets, and debris from interceptions caused further damage in several areas.

???? PHOTO OF THE DAY. In Ternopil, a man waits while rescuers search under the rubble for his wife and their two six-year-old children



“They disappeared… I don’t believe they’re alive,” Kamel says.



Ternopil now counts 19 dead. Another 66 people were injured, including 16… https://t.co/UYORiuBVdB pic.twitter.com/tamZCREE36 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 19, 2025

In Ternopil, two multi-storey buildings were hit, one suffering destruction from the third to the ninth floor, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Emergency teams are still searching the ruins for survivors. Authorities also warned residents to stay indoors and close windows after air quality measurements showed pollution levels six times higher than normal following the explosions.

Other regions also endured heavy attacks. In Kharkiv, 46 people were injured when drones struck residential districts shortly after midnight, hitting an apartment block, a hospital and a school. In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, three people – including two children – were hurt. Lviv woke to a massive fire, with images showing thick smoke spreading across the city. Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said a warehouse storing tyres had been hit, though there were no casualties. Part of the city’s critical infrastructure was also damaged, and a recently opened office of Ukrposhta was destroyed, with around 900 parcels lost. The company’s leadership said the facility will be rebuilt.

Energy infrastructure again emerged as a key target. Equipment at a thermal power plant operated by DTEK was damaged, marking the fifth attack on the company’s plants since October. Five workers were injured during repair efforts at another energy site in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. In Khmelnytskyi region, nearly 2,000 people were left without electricity, with power lines damaged in the Shepetivka district. Ukraine’s Energy Ministry announced emergency power cuts in several regions, warning of renewed pressure on the grid as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Ukrenergo chief Vitaly Zaichenko said Russia is striking the energy system in successive “waves,” moving from eastern regions to central and then western oblasts. While the scale of the latest attack was smaller than major strikes seen in October, he said western regions will face temporary load shedding for the first time this season.

President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored that the attacks once again highlight the need for stronger sanctions against Russia and expanded air defense support for Ukraine. He stressed that every strike on civilian areas and energy sites shows that “pressure on Russia is still insufficient,” adding that Ukraine must have the capability to down missiles, disable drones and stop Russian assaults.

The effects of the mass strike rippled into neighboring countries. Poland confirmed that its air force scrambled fighter jets in response to the Russian attack. Romania stated that it had also launched aircraft and was examining reports that a Russian drone violated the airspace of both Romania and Moldova. Poland reported no airspace breaches.

The devastation in Ternopil prompted a strong response from Katarína Mathernová, the EU’s ambassador to Ukraine. She shared a photograph of a destroyed apartment block and described the situation as “real hell,” saying the attack clearly targeted civilians and formed part of Russia’s ongoing effort to terrorize the population. She noted that while Kyiv remained quiet, western Ukraine endured significant strikes, and emphasized that Ukraine continues to defend itself despite constant bombardment as winter approaches.

