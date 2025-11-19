Dramatic Rescue: Officers Drive Buses Out of Burning Parking Lot in Petarch (VIDEO)

Society » INCIDENTS | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:09
Police officers from the Kostinbrod station carried out an improvised rescue operation late last night, managing to pull seven buses out of a burning depot in the village of Petarch, the Interior Ministry announced.

The alert came in at 4:28 a.m., reporting a fire at the “Municipal Transport” parking area in Petarch. The signal was immediately relayed to the Kostinbrod police unit, and the first to arrive were patrol officers Ivaylo Penev and Alex Stanislavov. Their initial task was to determine whether anyone had been injured. As the flames spread quickly across the vehicles in the lot, the officers decided there was little time to spare and focused on removing as many buses as possible from the danger zone.

With Stanislavov securing the perimeter, Penev got into the vehicles one by one and drove seven buses out of the reach of the fire. After moving the last bus to safety, the two officers stayed on site to support the firefighters who had already begun working to contain the blaze. The Ministry’s press office emphasized their direct involvement in assisting the emergency teams.

Fire crews from Kostinbrod, Slivnitsa and Sofia joined the effort to bring the situation under control. The fire damaged five buses, two minibuses and two cars, but there were no reports of injuries. A scene inspection is underway, and investigators are working to establish the cause of the fire.

The released video footage comes from the body camera of officer Ivaylo Penev.

Tags: fire, Petarch, police, Bulgaria

More from Incidents

Early-Morning Fire Destroys Vehicles in Petarch, Delays Expected on Local Routes

A blaze broke out early this morning in a bus parking area near Kostinbrod, destroying multiple vehicles and disrupting local transport services

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

Near 100 km/h Gusts Disrupt Flights and Redirect Aircraft at Sofia Airport

Strong winds disrupted operations at Sofia’s Vasil Levski airport, leading to a series of delays and cancellations that affected passengers throughout the day

Society » Incidents | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 09:02

Romanian Driver Charged with Intentional Killing after Migrant Crash in Bulgaria

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas has detained for up to 72 hours a Romanian citizen accused of intentionally causing the deaths of six migrants during a high-speed chase with police on Thursday night

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 19:44

Investigation Underway After Deadly Migrant Chase in Bulgaria Leaves Six Dead

Authorities in Bulgaria continue to investigate a deadly accident involving migrants in Burgas, following a high-speed chase between police teams and a vehicle carrying illegal border-crossers

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:09

BREAKING: Six Migrants Killed in Bulgaria After Car Plunges Into Lake Vaya During Police Chase

Six migrants lost their lives in Burgas after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned and plunged into Lake Vaya during a high-speed police chase

Society » Incidents | November 7, 2025, Friday // 00:30

Two Massive Kangals Tear Man’s Leg in Bulgarian Village

A 91-year-old resident of the village of Plazishte, located in the Dzhebel region, was hospitalized after being attacked by two Kangal dogs

Society » Incidents | November 4, 2025, Tuesday // 14:24
