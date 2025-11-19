Khashoggi’s Killing Ignored: Trump Hails Saudi Prince Amid Massive US Arms and Investment Deals

US President Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House on Tuesday, defending the prince against criticism over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump insisted that MBS “knew nothing” about the killing and dismissed questions from journalists as attempts to embarrass the Saudi royal. He described Khashoggi as “extremely controversial” and urged the media not to focus on the case.

The visit marked MBS’s first trip to the US since the murder. During the meeting, the two countries signed multiple major agreements, including a civil nuclear energy deal and a defence package featuring the sale of advanced F-35 jets and nearly 300 US-made tanks. The White House said the deals would strengthen the US defence industrial base, secure American jobs, and deepen the strategic partnership between Washington and Riyadh.

Trump hosted a military flyover and cannon salute for the Saudi royal on the White House South Lawn and escorted him along the new “Presidential Walk of Fame” before the Oval Office meeting. Inside, Trump praised MBS as a “very good friend” and highlighted his record on human rights, while the crown prince described the Khashoggi killing as “painful” and a “huge mistake.”

The civil nuclear deal commits the US to act as Saudi Arabia’s preferred partner for decades-long nuclear projects, ensuring strict non-proliferation compliance. Other agreements included a Critical Minerals Framework to secure supply chains, an AI Memorandum of Understanding granting Saudi Arabia access to advanced US AI technology with safeguards, and the Strategic Defence Agreement, which facilitates US defence firms’ operations in the kingdom and enhances regional deterrence.

Trump also pushed for Saudi participation in the Abraham Accords, conditional on progress toward a two-state solution with Palestine. MBS expressed support for joining the accords if a clear path to Palestinian statehood is ensured.

The US-Saudi defence and investment package reflects Trump’s focus on the “America First” agenda, aiming to protect jobs, strengthen supply chains, and expand market access for American businesses. The administration emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s trillion investment pledge marks a significant increase from the USD 600 billion commitment made during Trump’s earlier visit to Riyadh.

In addition to the strategic and economic deals, Trump personally oversaw a dramatic demonstration of military capabilities, including a fly-by of F-35 jets, highlighting the deepening US-Saudi defence ties. The agreements collectively cover nuclear energy, defence, critical minerals, AI, and financial cooperation, reinforcing the US role as a strategic partner in the Middle East and securing a long-term partnership with Riyadh.

Trump concluded by noting that the cooperation strengthens regional security, boosts American industry, and reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s status as a key US ally, while MBS reiterated his commitment to stability and peaceful coexistence in the region.

