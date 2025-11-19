EU Launches 'Military Schengen' to Cut Troop Transit Times to Days

The European Commission has unveiled a new “military Schengen” initiative aimed at drastically improving the speed at which troops and military equipment can move across EU borders. Under the proposal, member states would have just three days in peacetime and six hours in emergencies to grant permission for transit, a major reduction from the current situation, where cross-border movement can take months. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, stressed the urgency: Europe cannot defend itself effectively if military mobility is slow, which is why the bloc is moving to a more streamlined system.

The plan, formally part of the Military Mobility package to be presented this week, is the latest step in the EU’s broader effort to strengthen defense capabilities before the end of the decade. Intelligence assessments suggest Russia could again pose a threat to EU countries, making rapid deployment of forces a strategic necessity. Currently, rules across the 27 member states are inconsistent, with responses to transit requests often delayed by weeks. The proposed deadlines would create a presumption of approval, ensuring fast, predictable passage both in routine and emergency situations.

The initiative includes a European rapid response system modeled on the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Member states will contribute assets such as flatbed trains, ferries, and strategic airlifts through a “military mobility solidarity fund,” while a “military mobility catalogue” will identify dual-use civilian infrastructure and transport assets suitable for military operations. Coordination will be overseen by a new military mobility transport group, comprising a national coordinator from each member state. The group will prioritize 500 infrastructure projects to upgrade key roads, railways, ports, airports, tunnels, and bridges along four secret military corridors to handle the weight and size of heavy equipment.

Tzitzikostas emphasized the critical importance of logistics networks in determining military outcomes, noting that short-term, high-impact investments can quickly increase capacity. The overall cost is estimated at €100 billion, though the current EU multiannual budget allocates only €1.7 billion for military mobility through 2027. The proposed budget for 2028–2034 would nearly tenfold that funding to €18 billion, but still fall short of the projected need.

Additional funding could come from cohesion funds, intended to reduce regional inequalities, and from the SAFE defence loan scheme. Dual-use infrastructure investments may also count toward NATO’s updated spending targets. Tzitzikostas stressed that the package is as much about creating an effective operational framework as it is about financing. “The geopolitical situation is challenging,” he said. “We must act faster, work harder, and achieve results more quickly than expected.”