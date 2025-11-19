Exxon and Abu Dhabi Oil Eye Lukoil’s $22B Global Assets Ahead of Sanctions

World | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 15:07
Bulgaria: Exxon and Abu Dhabi Oil Eye Lukoil’s $22B Global Assets Ahead of Sanctions

Exxon Mobil and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. are among several companies showing interest in acquiring international assets of the sanctioned Russian oil company Lukoil, Bloomberg reported. Reuters confirmed that Exxon is actively exploring options as well.

Earlier, US energy giant Chevron and the investment firm Carlyle Group had already expressed interest in Lukoil’s overseas operations. While some potential buyers are reportedly considering only specific assets, Lukoil is said to prefer selling its international portfolio as a single package before sanctions take effect.

According to Bloomberg, Exxon and Chevron are looking at Lukoil’s stake in the Iraqi oil field West Qurna 2, which is operated by Lukoil and considered the company’s most valuable foreign asset. Abu Dhabi National Oil’s investment arm, XRG, is reportedly evaluating various assets, including Lukoil’s natural gas operations in Uzbekistan. Reuters sources added that Exxon is also considering assets in Kazakhstan, where both Exxon and Lukoil hold stakes in the Karachaganak and Tengiz fields.

The pool of prospective buyers for Lukoil’s global holdings has expanded following the U.S. Treasury Department’s recent authorization allowing companies to enter negotiations for the Russian firm’s international assets, with the approval valid until December 13. Previously, Lukoil had agreed to sell its foreign operations to commodities trader Gunvor Group, but the Trump administration blocked that deal.

Lukoil accounts for roughly 2 percent of global oil production through its domestic and international operations. Its international portfolio, valued at around 22 billion dollars based on 2024 filings, includes three European refineries, stakes in oil fields across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Mexico, Ghana, Egypt, and Nigeria, as well as hundreds of gas stations worldwide, including in the United States. These foreign assets alone produce about 0.5 percent of the world’s oil output, according to the company’s latest filings.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Exxon Mobil, Lukoil, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., assets

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Fuel Prices Stay Steady: Analyst Rules Out New Hikes Despite Lukoil Saga

Dimitar Georgiev, a Bulgarian financier and international markets analyst, stated that he does not anticipate any further increase in fuel prices in the country

Business » Energy | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria: New Lukoil Administrator Moves Fast, Drops Board Chair and Reshuffles Control

The newly appointed special commercial administrator of Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, Rumen Spetsov, moved quickly on his first day in the role

Politics | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 15:14

'The Bomb was Postponed by 6 Months:' Lukoil’s Current Situation in Bulgaria

Vladislav Panev, from the “Acceleration” Club and a former MP with the “Green Movement,” described the appointment of Rumen Spetsov as a special manager of Lukoil Bulgaria as surprising

Business » Energy | November 18, 2025, Tuesday // 08:27

Bulgaria Can Extend Lukoil Sanctions Relief, Energy Minister Says

Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has confirmed that the United States has not imposed any additional conditions for the temporary exemption from sanctions targeting Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 17, 2025, Monday // 17:07

Officially Bulgaria Appoints Former Revenue Chief to Manage Lukoil Amid U.S. Sanctions Reprieve

Rumen Spetsov has officially been registered in Bulgaria’s Commercial Register as the special commercial administrator of Lukoil Neftochim Burgas

Politics | November 17, 2025, Monday // 13:10

US Grants Crucial Waiver Allowing Lukoil Operations in Bulgaria

The United States has granted Bulgaria a significant exemption from its sanctions on Lukoil

Business » Energy | November 15, 2025, Saturday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Roberta Metsola Backs Bulgaria’s Euro Bid, Urges EU to Fight Disinformation and Apathy

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola met with National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan during a gathering of European parliamentary leaders in Brussels

World » EU | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30

EU Launches 'Military Schengen' to Cut Troop Transit Times to Days

The European Commission has unveiled a new “military Schengen” initiative aimed at drastically improving the speed at which troops and military equipment can move across EU borders

World » EU | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 15:45

Bulgarian MEP: At Least 200,000 Macedonians Have Bulgarian Citizenship

MEP Andrey Kovatchev, representing GERB/EPP, has highlighted that approximately 200,000 citizens of North Macedonia have been granted Bulgarian citizenship

World » Southeast Europe | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 15:34

Massive Russian Strike Turns Ternopil Into 'Hell': At Least 20 Dead, Children Among the Victims

A large-scale Russian strike on 19 November devastated the city of Ternopil and several other regions across Ukraine

World » Ukraine | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:27

Khashoggi’s Killing Ignored: Trump Hails Saudi Prince Amid Massive US Arms and Investment Deals

US President Donald Trump welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House on Tuesday, defending the prince against criticism over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

World | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:22

Ukraine: At Least 20 Killed in Ternopil After Russian Strike Destroys Residential Tower Amid Mass Attacks (UPDATED)

A high-rise residential building in Ternopil was destroyed after a Russian strike during the night and early morning of 18–19 November, leaving two people dead

World » Ukraine | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 09:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria