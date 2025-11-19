Bulgaria Declares Extra Holidays Around New Year for Smooth Euro Transition
The Bulgarian government has approved a proposal from Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova to designate December 31, 2025, and January 2, 2026, as official holidays, creating a three-day break surrounding New Year’s Day. The measure is a one-time decision tied to the country’s transition to the euro.
Petkova explained that the additional days off are necessary to allow for the technical preparations and system adjustments required for the introduction of the euro as Bulgaria’s official currency on January 1, 2026. The move ensures that both financial and non-financial sectors have sufficient time to adapt to the new currency.
Business representatives expressed support for the decision, noting that many companies typically combine weekends around this period, which would minimize disruption. Petkova confirmed at a briefing following the Council of Ministers meeting that the cabinet had officially adopted the proposal, emphasizing that the extra holidays are solely related to the technological changes required for the euro rollout.
