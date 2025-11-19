TikTok’s Influence in Bulgaria Rises, Report Flags Role in Manipulating Public Opinion

A recent report presented at the European Parliament in Brussels highlights the growing influence of TikTok in Bulgaria, including its role in spreading manipulative content. The study, prepared by the non-governmental organization Balkan Free Media Initiative, indicates that the platform is increasingly being used to shape public opinion in the country.

Bulgaria ranks among the EU nations with the highest number of reported violations of TikTok’s content rules. According to the report, algorithm-driven manipulation is widespread and is often amplified by political actors. Misleading and false campaigns are circulated via social media platforms and reinforced through so-called “mushroom” websites, which are characterized by unclear ownership, lack of a permanent address, and no original content.

Despite this rise, Facebook remains the dominant social network in Bulgaria, followed by YouTube. However, populist and extremist groups are increasingly turning to TikTok as a tool to reach young audiences directly, seeking to influence their perceptions and opinions.