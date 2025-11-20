Direct Flights from Sofia to Abu Dhabi Resume This Winter

Business » TOURISM | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Direct Flights from Sofia to Abu Dhabi Resume This Winter @Pixabay

Wizz Air has announced the resumption of regular direct flights between Sofia and Abu Dhabi as part of its winter schedule, marking an important addition to the airline’s network in Bulgaria. The service will operate three times weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Tickets are now available through wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is a dynamic city that blends modern architectural marvels with a rich Arab cultural heritage. Iconic landmarks such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi showcase the emirate’s cultural significance, while the city also offers a range of experiences including desert safaris, pristine beaches, and internationally renowned theme parks like Ferrari World and Warner Bros World. These attractions make Abu Dhabi an increasingly popular destination for tourists worldwide.

The SofiaAbu Dhabi route forms part of Wizz Air’s broader expansion in Bulgaria, aimed at increasing its footprint in the local aviation market. This move provides Bulgarian passengers with more convenient and affordable international travel options, further strengthening the airline’s position as a key player in the country.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Wizz Air is focusing on optimizing flight schedules, making more efficient use of aircraft based in Sofia and Varna, and introducing new routes in the coming months. Anastasia Novak, Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager at Wizz Air, emphasized the benefits of the resumption: “We are delighted to resume flights to Abu Dhabi from Sofia. The city offers a unique mix of culture, modernity, and experiences that our passengers value. By expanding our network and frequencies, we aim to offer even more convenient and affordable travel opportunities.

Source: press release

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air, Bulgaria, sofia

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Fuel Prices Stay Steady: Analyst Rules Out New Hikes Despite Lukoil Saga

Dimitar Georgiev, a Bulgarian financier and international markets analyst, stated that he does not anticipate any further increase in fuel prices in the country

Business » Energy | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarian Unions Prepare Strikes as Experts Say Next Year’s Wage Growth Will Be Negative

The "Podkrepa" Confederation of Labour is preparing protests in response to the proposed 2026 state budget, warning that real income growth is set to turn negative

Business | November 20, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Strong Winds and Rain Across 17 Regions on Thursday

On Thursday, November 20, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy and rainy weather, with heavier precipitation expected in parts of Southwestern Bulgaria and the extreme southern areas of the Eastern Rhodopes

Society » Environment | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03

Roberta Metsola Backs Bulgaria’s Euro Bid, Urges EU to Fight Disinformation and Apathy

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola met with National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan during a gathering of European parliamentary leaders in Brussels

World » EU | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30

Important! Bulgaria’s ATMs to Pause for Hours on New Year’s Eve During Euro Switch

On the night of December 31 to January 1, ATMs across Bulgaria will experience a brief technological pause lasting approximately 2–3 hours

Business » Finance | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:01

Dramatic Rescue: Officers Drive Buses Out of Burning Parking Lot in Petarch (VIDEO)

Police officers from the Kostinbrod station carried out an improvised rescue operation late last night, managing to pull seven buses out of a burning depot in the village of Petarch

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2025, Wednesday // 14:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Major European Airline Launches Direct Flights Connecting Plovdiv and Varna with Bratislava

Wizz Air has inaugurated direct flights from Plovdiv and Varna to Bratislava, expanding its Bulgarian network and enhancing connectivity with Central Europe

Business » Tourism | November 17, 2025, Monday // 15:00

British Tourism in Bulgaria Expected to Stay Strong in 2026

Bulgarian tour operators are cautiously optimistic about the outlook for British tourists visiting the country in 2026, following Bulgaria’s presence at one of the largest tourism trade fairs in London

Business » Tourism | November 16, 2025, Sunday // 10:09

Ryanair Goes Fully Digital: Paper Boarding Passes No Longer Accepted

Ryanair has officially ended the use of paper boarding passes

Business » Tourism | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 15:12

Bulgaria and Lebanon to Launch Regular Sofia-Beirut Flights

Bulgaria and Lebanon have agreed to establish a regular air route connecting Sofia and Beirut

Business » Tourism | November 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

Six-Month Overhaul: Bulgaria’s Burgas Airport to Close for Major Renovation

Burgas Airport will close for major renovation, with operations set to resume on May 1

Business » Tourism | November 10, 2025, Monday // 14:18

Bulgaria Ranks in Europe’s Top Three for Budget-Friendly Ski Resorts

New research shows that the cost of ski holidays across Europe has climbed by almost 35% above the inflation rate since 2015

Business » Tourism | November 9, 2025, Sunday // 10:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria