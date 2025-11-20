Direct Flights from Sofia to Abu Dhabi Resume This Winter

Wizz Air has announced the resumption of regular direct flights between Sofia and Abu Dhabi as part of its winter schedule, marking an important addition to the airline’s network in Bulgaria. The service will operate three times weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Tickets are now available through wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is a dynamic city that blends modern architectural marvels with a rich Arab cultural heritage. Iconic landmarks such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Louvre Abu Dhabi showcase the emirate’s cultural significance, while the city also offers a range of experiences including desert safaris, pristine beaches, and internationally renowned theme parks like Ferrari World and Warner Bros World. These attractions make Abu Dhabi an increasingly popular destination for tourists worldwide.

The Sofia–Abu Dhabi route forms part of Wizz Air’s broader expansion in Bulgaria, aimed at increasing its footprint in the local aviation market. This move provides Bulgarian passengers with more convenient and affordable international travel options, further strengthening the airline’s position as a key player in the country.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Wizz Air is focusing on optimizing flight schedules, making more efficient use of aircraft based in Sofia and Varna, and introducing new routes in the coming months. Anastasia Novak, Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager at Wizz Air, emphasized the benefits of the resumption: “We are delighted to resume flights to Abu Dhabi from Sofia. The city offers a unique mix of culture, modernity, and experiences that our passengers value. By expanding our network and frequencies, we aim to offer even more convenient and affordable travel opportunities.”

Source: press release