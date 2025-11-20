Naim Süleymanoğlu House-Museum Inaugurated in Momchilgrad with Turkish Ministers Present

Turkish ministers arrived in Bulgaria for the official opening of the Naim Süleymanoğlu House-Museum – a project carried out with the support of Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, TİKA and the Momchilgrad Municipality. The initiative, which transformed the childhood home of the iconic athlete into a museum, aims to preserve his legacy and present his life and achievements to future generations. The building was fully renovated under a joint project launched in 2023, and its opening was marked with a formal ceremony.

The event drew high-level attendees from both countries. Among them were Turkey’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak, Ambassador Mehmet Sait Uyanik, Bulgaria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Ivan Peshev, TİKA President Abdullah Eren, representatives of Turkey’s state institutions, local Bulgarian officials including the mayors of Kardzhali and Momchilgrad, as well as Naim Süleymanoğlu’s brother Muharrem Süleymanoğlu and numerous guests.

In their speeches, Turkish officials highlighted Naim Süleymanoğlu’s exceptional place in global sports history. Minister Ersoy noted that the athlete earned a permanent place not only in Turkey’s sporting legacy but also in the wider world, admired for his talent and character. Minister Bak expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the project commemorating the “Pocket Hercules”.

Ambassador Uyanik underlined the symbolic significance of the museum’s opening on the eighth anniversary of Süleymanoğlu’s death, calling it a testament to his importance for both nations. He stressed that Süleymanoğlu’s accomplishments were extraordinary, but equally important was his role as a voice for the Turkish community in Bulgaria and as a bridge between the two countries.

TİKA President Eren highlighted the emotional weight of the project, recalling that Naim Süleymanoğlu brought international attention to the struggles of the Turkish community in Bulgaria. He noted that the restored house reflects not only the athlete’s personal journey but also the broader story of resistance and identity.

The museum itself is located in the two-story home where Süleymanoğlu lived between 1980 and 1984. Restoration work began in September 2023, resulting in a complete transformation of the building into a space that traces his life from childhood to his rise as an Olympic champion. The ground floor features recreated settings of both village and urban homes from the era, while sculptures of Naim and his family add a personal and emotional dimension. In the courtyard, signposts point to places around the world that bear his name, illustrating his global impact.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia